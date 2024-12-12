Green Cubes Technology Unveils Battery Retrofit Kit for OneCharge Batteries

This product provides a seamless solution for those utilizing OneCharge batteries, enhancing their battery maintenance and extending the lifespan and reliability of their equipment. - Tony Cooper, Senior Vice President Sales and Applications Engineering at Green Cubes. Post this

"Our new Battery Retrofit Kit underscores Green Cubes' commitment to innovation and customer support," said Tony Cooper, Senior Vice President Sales and Applications Engineering at Green Cubes. "This product provides a seamless solution for those utilizing OneCharge batteries, enhancing their battery maintenance and extending the lifespan and reliability of their equipment."

The Battery Retrofit Kit is designed to maximize uninterrupted operation, delivering comprehensive support. By leveraging the advanced features of the Green Cubes platform, warehouse operators and logistics managers can expect efficient, seamless operations.

For more information about the Battery Retrofit Kit and how it can benefit your operations, please visit greencubes.com or contact us at [email protected].

Click here for the Battery Retrofit Kit datasheet.

About Green Cubes Technology

Green Cubes Technology develops and manufactures safe and reliable electrification solutions that enable its OEM and enterprise customers to transition from Lead Acid and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to Lithium-ion battery power. Green Cubes utilizes proven hardware and software platforms to build the most reliable Lithium power solutions in its industries. With employees across six countries, Green Cubes has been producing innovative, high-performance, and high-quality power solutions since 1986.

Media Contact

Hayley Luz, Green Cubes Technology, 4259182742, [email protected], www.greencubes.com

