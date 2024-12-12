Green Cubes Technology Unveils Battery Retrofit Kit for OneCharge Batteries

Green Cubes Technology, a leader in material handling battery solutions, today announces the launch of its innovative Battery Retrofit Kit for OneCharge Batteries. This product offers a streamlined, drop-in solution specifically tailored for OneCharge's "flat style" E-box, seamlessly integrating with the Green Cubes platform to enhance battery performance.
KOKOMO, Ind., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Cubes Technology, a leader in material handling battery solutions, today announces the launch of its innovative Battery Retrofit Kit for OneCharge Batteries. This product offers a streamlined, drop-in solution specifically tailored for OneCharge's "flat style" E-box, seamlessly integrating with the Green Cubes platform to enhance battery performance.
With over a decade of experience and more than 10,000 batteries already in the field, Green Cubes Technology remains committed to supporting its extensive installed base with services and life extension solutions. The company's financial health ensures ongoing product improvement and innovation, reinforcing its dedication to customers needing reliable battery solutions.
"Our new Battery Retrofit Kit underscores Green Cubes' commitment to innovation and customer support," said Tony Cooper, Senior Vice President Sales and Applications Engineering at Green Cubes. "This product provides a seamless solution for those utilizing OneCharge batteries, enhancing their battery maintenance and extending the lifespan and reliability of their equipment."
The Battery Retrofit Kit is designed to maximize uninterrupted operation, delivering comprehensive support. By leveraging the advanced features of the Green Cubes platform, warehouse operators and logistics managers can expect efficient, seamless operations.
For more information about the Battery Retrofit Kit and how it can benefit your operations, please visit greencubes.com or contact us at [email protected].
Click here for the Battery Retrofit Kit datasheet.
About Green Cubes Technology
Green Cubes Technology develops and manufactures safe and reliable electrification solutions that enable its OEM and enterprise customers to transition from Lead Acid and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to Lithium-ion battery power. Green Cubes utilizes proven hardware and software platforms to build the most reliable Lithium power solutions in its industries. With employees across six countries, Green Cubes has been producing innovative, high-performance, and high-quality power solutions since 1986.
