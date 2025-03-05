Green Cubes Technology Unveils Li-ion Battery for Material Handling Equipment

"With this latest generation MHE battery, we're ensuring that businesses relying on forklifts and other material handling equipment can operate more efficiently, cost-effectively, and sustainably." Nicola Cinagrossi, Vice President of Engineering at Green Cubes Technology Post this

• Proven and upgraded technology tailored to MHE

• Incorporates lessons learned from more than a decade of experience in motive power

• Improved operator and service experience

• Excellent Total Cost of Ownership

"We're proud to introduce our newest advancement in the Lithium SAFEFlex product line, which represents a refinement in performance and efficiency for Material Handling Equipment. It provides both improved safety features and serviceability while lowering total cost of ownership," said Nicola Cinagrossi, Vice President of Engineering at Green Cubes Technology. "With the MHE battery, we're ensuring that businesses relying on forklifts and other material handling equipment can operate more efficiently, cost-effectively, and sustainably."

This advanced solution supports a range of material handling equipment, including forklifts, pallet jacks, and reach trucks. The added option for onboard charging eliminates the need for expensive infrastructure upgrades, making it perfect for rental fleets and companies looking for simple, cost-effective battery solutions.

Built on Decades of Expertise

Backed by nearly 40 years of battery innovation, including over a decade dedicated to motive power solutions, Green Cubes Technology has already deployed 350 MWh of motive power in the field. This expertise is evidenced in every detail of the new MHE Li-ion battery, from its robust design to its ability to meet the rigorous demands of modern supply chain operations.

Why Choose Green Cubes Technology?

Businesses across the material handling industry choose Green Cubes for its:

• Solutions that offer flexibility across diverse applications

• Commitment to safety and reliability

• Proven track record of success in enterprise-level innovation

Whether you're a warehouse leader managing inventory flows or a fleet operator looking to optimize performance, the latest MHE Li-ion battery is tailored to meet your needs.

For detailed specifications or to learn more about Green Cubes Technology's innovative energy solutions, please visit http://www.greencubes.com or contact us directly at [email protected].

