Green Cubes Technology Unveils Li-ion Battery for Material Handling Equipment

KOKOMO, Ind., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Cubes Technology, a pioneer in industrial lithium battery solutions, has announced the launch of its latest Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery designed specifically for Material Handling Equipment (MHE). This latest generation of the flagship Lithium SAFEFlex product line combines superior performance and streamlined serviceability, catering to the evolving needs of manufacturers, warehouse managers, and logistics professionals. With improved battery management controls and safety features, user-friendly access to wearable parts, leveraging LFP technology for extended battery life, we deliver an outstanding Return On Investment (ROI) and a smarter, seamless service experience.
Top Benefits:
• Proven and upgraded technology tailored to MHE
• Incorporates lessons learned from more than a decade of experience in motive power
• Improved operator and service experience
• Excellent Total Cost of Ownership
"We're proud to introduce our newest advancement in the Lithium SAFEFlex product line, which represents a refinement in performance and efficiency for Material Handling Equipment. It provides both improved safety features and serviceability while lowering total cost of ownership," said Nicola Cinagrossi, Vice President of Engineering at Green Cubes Technology. "With the MHE battery, we're ensuring that businesses relying on forklifts and other material handling equipment can operate more efficiently, cost-effectively, and sustainably."
This advanced solution supports a range of material handling equipment, including forklifts, pallet jacks, and reach trucks. The added option for onboard charging eliminates the need for expensive infrastructure upgrades, making it perfect for rental fleets and companies looking for simple, cost-effective battery solutions.
Built on Decades of Expertise
Backed by nearly 40 years of battery innovation, including over a decade dedicated to motive power solutions, Green Cubes Technology has already deployed 350 MWh of motive power in the field. This expertise is evidenced in every detail of the new MHE Li-ion battery, from its robust design to its ability to meet the rigorous demands of modern supply chain operations.
Why Choose Green Cubes Technology?
Businesses across the material handling industry choose Green Cubes for its:
• Solutions that offer flexibility across diverse applications
• Commitment to safety and reliability
• Proven track record of success in enterprise-level innovation
Whether you're a warehouse leader managing inventory flows or a fleet operator looking to optimize performance, the latest MHE Li-ion battery is tailored to meet your needs.
For detailed specifications or to learn more about Green Cubes Technology's innovative energy solutions, please visit http://www.greencubes.com or contact us directly at [email protected].
Media Contact
Hayley Luz, Green Cubes Technology, 4259182742, [email protected], www.greencubes.com
SOURCE Green Cubes Technology
