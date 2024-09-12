Green Cubes Technology Unveils New Li-ion Battery for Ground Support Equipment

"Airlines and airports worldwide are committed to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing sustainability," said Robin Schneider, Director of Marketing at Green Cubes. "Converting GSE to electric power, particularly using Li-ion batteries, is a straightforward and impactful step in this direction." Post this

"Airlines and airports worldwide are committed to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing sustainability," said Robin Schneider, Director of Marketing at Green Cubes. "Converting GSE to electric power, particularly using Li-ion batteries, is a straightforward and impactful step in this direction."

Green Cubes' Li-ion battery utilizes a specialized chemistry, LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate), which offers significant benefits over traditional lead-acid and even other types of Li-ion batteries, with superior safety and cycle life. "LFP chemistry is safer, more environmentally friendly, and provides a superior cycle life," said Joe Richards, Vice President of Product Management at Green Cubes. "In addition, we are implementing design features specifically to address the needs of GSE, developed from our years of experience in this industry."

Implementing Li-ion batteries in airport environments comes with specific challenges, such as exposure to the elements. Green Cubes Technology's Li-ion batteries feature heaters designed to operate efficiently across a wide temperature range, ensuring reliability even in extreme conditions. Green Cubes' batteries are engineered with IP54-designed battery control modules (BCMs) for robust performance and include advanced diagnostic tools and improved fuel gauge designs for stable tracking. Additionally, our solutions feature isolated CAN and USB interfaces, enhancing safety and reliability.

Summary of Innovative Product Features

State of Charge Measurement Update: Enhanced design for stable tracking



Improved Isolation: CAN and USB communication interfaces



Diagnostic Tools: Advanced technician software and Diagnostic trouble codes (DTC)



Design for GSE: IP54-designed battery control module (BCM), easily accessible for improved serviceability



Common Building Blocks: Improved serviceability and reduction in spare inventory



Power Distribution Board: Elimination of I/O harness and inline components

Airlines and OEMs seek partners with proven expertise and robust product features. Green Cubes Technology's nearly 10 years of experience in GSE Li-ion battery solutions, combined with our commitment to innovation, positions us as a reliable choice. For more information about Green Cubes Technology's new Li-ion battery for ground support equipment, please visit greencubes.com or contact [email protected].

About Green Cubes Technology

Green Cubes Technology is a leading provider of innovative battery solutions, with over 35 years of experience in design and manufacture. Our commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency drives us to develop cutting-edge products that meet the evolving needs of various industries, including ground support equipment.

Media Contact

Hayley Luz, Green Cubes Technology, 425-918-2742, [email protected], https://greencubes.com/applications/motive/ground-support-equipment/

SOURCE Green Cubes Technology