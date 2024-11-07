Green Cubes Technology Unveils Revolutionary Swappable Power Platform for Mobile Workstations

"The Green Cubes swappable battery platform is configurable and can be easily integrated into a comprehensive platform to provide the power required,” said Joe Richards, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Green Cubes. "This makes the conversion to power as simple as design in and go." Post this

1. Battery Assembly:

Utilizes LiFePO4 technology

Offers 290Whr at 19.2 volts nominal

Delivers a continuous power output of up to 300W

Compliant with IEC 62133 standards

2. Cart Power Module:

Supports one or two batteries with 300 Watt continuous power output

Available models with 120VAC @ 60 Hz and 230VAC @ 50 Hz output

Features universal input from 100VAC to 230VAC @ 50Hz to 60 Hz

Includes 2 minutes of integrated battery backup for hot swap operation

Charges both internal integrated and external swap batteries

Meets IEC 60601 standards

Optional remote LCD display available

3. Charger:

Capable of charging two or four batteries simultaneously

Universal input from 100VAC to 230VAC @ 50Hz to 60 Hz

Compliant with IEC 60601 standards

Optional remote LCD display available

"Designed with the OEM in mind, the Green Cubes swappable battery platform is configurable and can be easily integrated into a comprehensive platform to provide the power required," said Joe Richards, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Green Cubes. "This makes the conversion to power as simple as design in and go."

Exceeding the highest performance for equipment manufacturers, the Green Cubes swappable battery platform offers a highly accurate state-of-charge display with a five-stage LED indicator. Its advanced technology, featuring cell balancing, ensures maximum cycle life and runtime.

About Green Cubes Technology

Green Cubes Technology develops and manufactures safe and reliable electrification solutions that enable its OEM and enterprise customers to transition from Lead Acid and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to Lithium-ion battery power. Green Cubes utilizes proven hardware and software platforms to build the most reliable Lithium power solutions in its industries. With over 300 employees across six countries, Green Cubes has been producing innovative, high-performance and high-quality power solutions since 1986. For more information about Green Cubes Technology and its innovative power solutions, please visit http://www.greencubes.com.

Media Contact

Hayley Luz, Green Cubes Technology, 425-918-2742, [email protected], www.greencubes.com

SOURCE Green Cubes Technology