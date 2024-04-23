Green Earth Systems Announces Patent for Scalable UVC Based Air Sterilization System

"Wellness in confined building spaces depends on Indoor Air Quality. This technology would enable the owners to monitor and control air quality parameters to enhance the work environment." - Ram Shrivastava. President of Larsen-Engineers Post this

Applications: All ventilation ducts including schools, hospitals, offices, factories, clean rooms, restaurants, hotels, shopping centers, or any indoor facility with long consumer dwell times. An easy retrofit to almost any HVAC System and an interface to any control system out in the field today.

The only plug-and-play air-purification system that allows facilities managers to access their data points via an app. This can save them time as well as provide valuable information towards achieving their sustainability goals.

Pilot Program: In light of this news, Green Earth Systems is pleased to announce its pilot program is now available and being overseen and reviewed by Environment & Sustainability experts, Larsen Engineers.

"Wellness in confined building spaces depends on Indoor Air Quality. This technology would enable the owners to monitor and control air quality parameters to enhance the work environment."

Ram Shrivastava. President of Larsen-Engineers

Product Advantages:

The sterilization rate achieved by the bulbs in the Destiny UV-C system is 99.9%.

Monitors humidity, temperature, wind speed, UV-C light output, ambient pressure & CO 2

Provides real-time information for balancing and other system controls

Lower cost and more effective than filters alone for overall air quality.

ODM & OEM services to meet custom requirements

Easy to retrofit & interface with any existing system

About Green Earth Systems: Founded by a product innovator with decades of experience in the energy industry, the team at GES has brought dozens of interesting products to market. With its product line dedicated to environmentally smarter facilities, GES wants to make the world a cleaner, healthier place for all. www.GES1.team

About Larsen-Engineers: Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Larsen Engineers is a multi-disciplinary firm that has been serving the needs of municipalities, federal and state government agencies, and private companies since its inception in 1955. Larsen offers a broad and diverse range of services including Civil & Environmental Engineering, Planning and Energy Conservation and has provided services throughout the northeastern part of the United States and Asia. www.larsen-engineers.com

