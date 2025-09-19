Green Ember: Helmer In The Dragon Tomb Demo Available Now

Playable Demo of Upcoming Action-Adventure Now on PC and Mac via STEAM

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brazen Games, the game development division of Brazen Animation, is proud to announce its first developed title Green Ember: Helmer in the Dragon Tomb, published by Longtreader Games, now has a free playable demo available on Steam for PC and Mac.

In this demo, players step into the world of the bestselling Green Ember series and experience the opening chapter of Helmer's origin story, a tale of courage, stealth, and discovery. The demo provides a hands-on preview of the gameplay, puzzles, and combat that will feature in the full release.

To watch the Green Ember: Helmer in the Dragon Tomb Gameplay Trailer, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2ExOoXSqaU

The demo, developed by Brazen Games, introduces players to Helmer's journey as he leaves behind his quiet life to confront the shadows of the Dragon Tomb. Players will:

Explore dungeons filled with secrets, traps, and treasures

Face challenging enemies and Nightwalkers in fast-paced combat

Solve environmental puzzles using stealth, strategy, and skill

Rescue prisoners and uncover story-driven quests

To read more about the demo, please visit: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3680420/Green_Ember_Helmer_in_the_Dragon_Tomb/

Green Ember: Helmer in the Dragon Tomb is an action-adventure with light RPG elements, combining exploration, puzzle-solving, combat, and stealth. With its blend of engaging gameplay and heartfelt storytelling, the game captures the spirit of S. D. Smith's internationally bestselling Green Ember series, which has sold more than 1.7 million copies worldwide.

The full release - developed by Brazen Games and published by Longtreader Games - will include expanded dungeons, multiple bosses, and a rich narrative that ties directly into the new Green Ember novel launching alongside the game. Green Ember: Helmer in the Dragon Tomb will be available for PC and Mac via STEAM. For more information, visit the publisher's website: https://longtreadergames.com/

About Brazen Games

Brazen Games is the interactive entertainment division of Brazen Animation, the award-winning Dallas studio founded by Bryan Engram in 2014. With cutting-edge technology, striking visuals, and character-driven stories, Brazen sets itself apart as a purpose-driven studio unafraid to be bold. Known for high-quality storytelling across film, television, and games, the team now expands its creative reach with Green Ember: Helmer in the Dragon Tomb, its first full video game development project and a powerful step in Brazen's mission to ignite imagination through immersive storytelling.

About the Green Ember Series

Written by S. D. Smith, the Green Ember series has captured the hearts of readers around the world with its tales of heroic rabbits and epic battles for hope, honor, and hearth. With over 1.7 million books sold, the series has inspired a passionate global fanbase. Green Ember: Helmer in the Dragon Tomb expands this universe into interactive storytelling for the first time. Longtreader Games is a game publisher founded to bring the beloved worlds of S. D. Smith's Green Ember saga to new formats and audiences.

