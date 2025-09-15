Green Hills Partners and River City Enterprises launch Green Hills Equipment, Anchored by Two Kubota Dealership Groups, Burke Equipment and Beverage Tractor

Family-backed Green Hills Equipment Aims to Be the Safest Home for Family-owned Dealerships and the Best Compact Construction and Agricultural Equipment Platform in America.

FELTON, Del. and CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burke Equipment Company ("Burke") announced today the completion of a majority equity investment from Green Hills Partners ("Green Hills") and River City Enterprises ("River City"). Burke will continue to be led by existing management, and Missy and Chris Wagner will continue as owners alongside Green Hills and River City. All of Burke's current employees in Newark, Felton, and Delmar will continue with Burke. Former Burke majority owners, CeCe and Mark Babbitt, retired following the completion of this transaction.

Mark Babbitt, retiring CEO of Burke stated, "After 25 years of owning Burke, CeCe and I are ready to retire. Green Hills and River City are the perfect new owners for our family business, and we are extremely pleased that all our continuing family owners, leadership, employees, and customers will be happy with Burke for many years to come."

Chris Wagner, previous COO and new President of Burke remarked, "We are excited to Partner with Green Hills and River City for this next chapter of our ownership, and to continue our leadership of Burke. This new Partnership and investment will allow Burke to continue being the local dealer of choice for our customers in Delaware and across the region, while also investing significant amounts into new facilities and equipment, and will enable us to hire, train, and support our amazing employees."

Over the last 75 years, Burke Equipment Company has offered parts, service, rentals, and sales of industry-leading equipment including Kubota, Land Pride, Toro, Stihl, and other brands. Burke has frequently been recognized as a top 10 Kubota construction equipment dealer in the U.S., as a Kubota Elite dealer, and as a Toro Elite dealer.

Beverage Tractor & Equipment ("Beverage Tractor") also announced today a majority equity investment from Green Hills Partners, completed in 2024. All of Beverage Tractor's existing leaders, including Allen Gilbert and Elizabeth Hylton, among others, continue to lead Beverage Tractor and manage Beverage Tractor's four Virginia Kubota dealerships in Blacksburg, Danville, Orange, and Stuarts Draft. All of Beverage Tractor's current employees will continue with Beverage Tractor, and all of Beverage Tractor's owners at River City will continue as significant owners alongside Green Hills.

Allen Gilbert, President of Beverage Tractor, said, "I am thrilled to continue working with River City and Green Hills. With the launch of our new Orange, Virginia location, we continue to grow and to be the local dealer of choice to our customers across Central and Southern Virginia. We are especially proud of our tremendous team of hard-working and honest employees, and we are excited about this next chapter for Beverage Tractor."

Beverage Tractor and predecessor companies have faithfully served Central and Southwest Virginia for over 40 years, offering sales, service, and parts for best-in-class equipment brands including Kubota, Land Pride, and Ventrac. Beverage Tractor has been consistently recognized as a Kubota Elite dealer.

A new platform, Green Hills Equipment, will be majority owner of both Burke and Beverage Tractor alongside continuing family shareholders and employee owners. Each of Burke and Beverage Tractor will plan to keep their existing names, local brands, employees, and leadership, and will be supported by significant additional resources and capital from Green Hills Equipment.

Green Hills Equipment aims to be a permanent home for family-owned compact equipment dealerships. The company seeks to work with families who wish to sell some or all of their ownership, while also continuing their legacies in their communities, and protecting/empowering their local employees and leadership. Green Hills Equipment strives to be the best compact construction and agricultural equipment platform in America, and the local dealer of choice in each of the communities we serve.

John Epley and Tee Valentine, Managers and Owners of River City Enterprises, stated, "We are excited to announce our Partnership with Green Hills. We have long admired the team and business at Burke Equipment, and we are very pleased that Burke and Beverage Tractor will now be together under the Green Hills Equipment umbrella.

David R. "Dave" Hanson of Green Hills Partners, remarked, "We are thrilled to Partner with River City to launch Green Hills Equipment, and we are glad to welcome leading Kubota dealership groups Burke and Beverage Tractor to our family. As long-term, value-oriented family owners of private businesses, we seek to Partner with other like-minded family-owners of dealerships to build and grow the best compact tractor and equipment platform in America."

About Burke Equipment Company

For over 75 years, Burke Equipment Company has maintained a strong tradition of offering industry-leading equipment. Delaware locations include Delmar, Felton, and Newark. https://www.burkeequipment.com/

About Beverage Tractor & Equipment

Beverage Tractor and predecessor companies have served the Shenandoah Valley faithfully for over 40 years. Virginia locations include Blacksburg, Danville, Orange, and Stuarts Draft.

https://www.beveragetractor.com/

About Green Hills Equipment

Family-backed Green Hills Equipment aims to be the safest home for family-owned dealerships, and the and the best compact construction and agricultural equipment platform in America.

https://greenhills-equipment.com/

About River City Enterprises

River City Enterprises LLC owns and operates a group of diversified businesses in the mid-Atlantic and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

https://www.rivercitycorp.com/

About Green Hills Partners

Green Hills Partners is a private family investment platform based in Nashville, Tennessee.

https://greenhills-partners.com/

Media Contact

Eddie Ryan, Green Hills Partners, 1 6154549515, [email protected], https://greenhills-partners.com/

SOURCE Green Hills Partners