Green Industry Pros Magazine Announces Winners of the 2024 Women in the Green Industry Awards

Green Industry Pros announces the 2024 Women in the Green Industry Award winners, chosen on the criteria of leadership, development, and the continued progression of both the industry and a path for the women within it.
FORT ATKINSON, Wis., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Industry Pros, the nationally recognized magazine serving landscape professionals, is proud to reveal the 2024 Women in the Green Industry Award winners, comprised of the top women professionals in the green industry.
Winners have been chosen by Green Industry Pros' team with the consideration of several factors, including leadership and success that is able to act as a mold to the future accomplishments of other women in the green industry for years to come. These winners have demonstrated commitment to sustainability, safety, and the development of the collective industry.
"We had so many outstanding nominations this year that it was hard to narrow down the list of winners," said Sarah Webb, editor of Green Industry Pros. "The high caliber of nominees we received proves that women are continuing to forge a path within the industry, and we're excited as a publication to be a part of that."
Green Industry Pros, produced by IRONMARKETS, congratulates the following professionals as the 2024 Women in the Green Industry Award winners.
Winners are by category and alphabetical order as follows:
Up-And-Comer
- Lindsey Brunson, DreamLawn, National Sales Center Manager
- Sarah Cason, DreamLawn, Director of Marketing and Technology
- Maddison Harman, Ryan Lawn and Tree, Arborist
- Nicolette McCary, Seattle Sustainable Landscapes, Owner
- Arianna McDougal, TruGreen, Service Manager, Pontiac Branch
- Rebecca Rose, Great Outdoors, Plant Health Care Specialist
- Audrey Sellepack, The Davey Tree Expert Co., Pesticide Compliance Specialist
Unsung Hero
- Amber Garrison, Great Outdoors, Fertilization/Tree and Shrub Technician
- Karen Nicholson, TruGreen, Strategic Account Specialist, Norcross North Branch
- Luz E. Quintero, Designscapes Colorado, Maintenance Landscape Technician
- Cindy Schwab, The Davey Tree Expert Co., Operations Talent Manager
- Angela Sprowls, Barrette Outdoor Living, Plant Manager
Seasoned Pro
- Lee Bloomcamp, Syngenta, Ornamentals Territory Manager, Retired
- Mary Ellen Burton, Level Green Landscaping, Account Manager
- Char Farley Chacon, Designscapes Colorado, Residential Team Manager
- Elizabeth Hlavaty, RealGreen, Product Owner
- Lori Jenssen, New Jersey Nursery & Landscape Association, Executive Director
- Jennifer Lemcke, Weed Man-Mosquito Hero, CEO
- Sahra Linnemann, The Green Executive, Co-owner
- Deborah Munoz-Chacon, Sonoran Oasis Landscaping, Owner/President
- Dana Nichols, TruGreen, Senior Service Manager, Rochester Hills Branch
- Sandra (Sandee) L. Reid, SCMP, The Davey Tree Expert Co., Vice President, Corporate Communications and Strategic Planning
- Darlene Williams, Massey Services, Regional Vice President
To learn more about the award winners, visit: https://gpros.co/women-who-win
About Green Industry Pros Magazine
Green Industry Pros, published six times each year by IRONMARKETS, provides the latest insights on products, trends, technologies, and business strategies that impact landscape contractors and maintenance facility professionals. The magazine covers everything from lawn maintenance, installation, and lawn care to irrigation and power equipment.
About IRONMARKETS
IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets/
Media Contact
Chantal Zimmermann, IRONMARKETS, 800-538-5544, [email protected], https://www.iron.markets/
SOURCE Green Industry Pros
Share this article