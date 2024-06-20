Green Industry Pros Magazine Announces Winners of the 2024 Women in the Green Industry Awards

"The high caliber of nominees we received proves that women are continuing to forge a path within the industry, and we're excited as a publication to be a part of that," said Sarah Webb, editor of Green Industry Pros. Post this

"We had so many outstanding nominations this year that it was hard to narrow down the list of winners," said Sarah Webb, editor of Green Industry Pros. "The high caliber of nominees we received proves that women are continuing to forge a path within the industry, and we're excited as a publication to be a part of that."

Green Industry Pros, produced by IRONMARKETS, congratulates the following professionals as the 2024 Women in the Green Industry Award winners.

Winners are by category and alphabetical order as follows:

Up-And-Comer

Lindsey Brunson , DreamLawn, National Sales Center Manager

, DreamLawn, National Sales Center Manager Sarah Cason , DreamLawn, Director of Marketing and Technology

, DreamLawn, Director of Marketing and Technology Maddison Harman , Ryan Lawn and Tree, Arborist

, and Tree, Arborist Nicolette McCary , Seattle Sustainable Landscapes, Owner

, Seattle Sustainable Landscapes, Owner Arianna McDougal , TruGreen, Service Manager, Pontiac Branch

, TruGreen, Service Manager, Pontiac Branch Rebecca Rose , Great Outdoors, Plant Health Care Specialist

, Great Outdoors, Plant Health Care Specialist Audrey Sellepack , The Davey Tree Expert Co., Pesticide Compliance Specialist

Unsung Hero

Amber Garrison , Great Outdoors, Fertilization/Tree and Shrub Technician

, Great Outdoors, Fertilization/Tree and Shrub Technician Karen Nicholson , TruGreen, Strategic Account Specialist, Norcross North Branch

, TruGreen, Strategic Account Specialist, Luz E. Quintero , Designscapes Colorado, Maintenance Landscape Technician

, Designscapes Colorado, Maintenance Landscape Technician Cindy Schwab , The Davey Tree Expert Co., Operations Talent Manager

, The Davey Tree Expert Co., Operations Talent Manager Angela Sprowls , Barrette Outdoor Living, Plant Manager

Seasoned Pro

Lee Bloomcamp , Syngenta, Ornamentals Territory Manager, Retired

, Syngenta, Ornamentals Territory Manager, Retired Mary Ellen Burton , Level Green Landscaping, Account Manager

, Level Green Landscaping, Account Manager Char Farley Chacon , Designscapes Colorado, Residential Team Manager

, Designscapes Colorado, Residential Team Manager Elizabeth Hlavaty , RealGreen, Product Owner

, RealGreen, Product Owner Lori Jenssen , New Jersey Nursery & Landscape Association, Executive Director

, New Jersey Nursery & Landscape Association, Executive Director Jennifer Lemcke , Weed Man-Mosquito Hero, CEO

, Weed Man-Mosquito Hero, CEO Sahra Linnemann , The Green Executive, Co-owner

, The Green Executive, Co-owner Deborah Munoz-Chacon , Sonoran Oasis Landscaping, Owner/President

, Sonoran Oasis Landscaping, Owner/President Dana Nichols , TruGreen, Senior Service Manager, Rochester Hills Branch

, TruGreen, Senior Service Manager, Rochester Hills Branch Sandra (Sandee) L. Reid , SCMP, The Davey Tree Expert Co., Vice President, Corporate Communications and Strategic Planning

, SCMP, The Davey Tree Expert Co., Vice President, Corporate Communications and Strategic Planning Darlene Williams , Massey Services, Regional Vice President

To learn more about the award winners, visit: https://gpros.co/women-who-win

About Green Industry Pros Magazine

Green Industry Pros, published six times each year by IRONMARKETS, provides the latest insights on products, trends, technologies, and business strategies that impact landscape contractors and maintenance facility professionals. The magazine covers everything from lawn maintenance, installation, and lawn care to irrigation and power equipment.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets/

