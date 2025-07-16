Green Industry Pros Magazine Awards Vectorworks Landmark 2025 With Editor's Choice Honor

The 2025 version continues our mission of empowering landscape professionals with the tools they need to design, collaborate, and deliver exceptional outdoor spaces. Post this

"We're honored that Green Industry Pros has recognized Vectorworks Landmark 2025 with this award," said Eric Gilbey, PLA, ASLA, Product Marketing Manager – Landscape at Vectorworks. "The 2025 version continues our mission of empowering landscape professionals with the tools they need to design, collaborate, and deliver exceptional outdoor spaces. From precise site modeling to stunning presentations, every feature is designed to enhance productivity and support sustainable design practices."

View the award recipients on the Green Industry Pros website.

To learn more about the latest features in Vectorworks Landmark 2025 and how it can support your landscape design workflows, visit vectorworks.net/landmark. Start a free trial to experience the software firsthand and explore the Vectorworks Public Roadmap to see what's coming next.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

About Green Industry Pros magazine

Green Industry Pros provides the latest insights on products, trends, technologies, and business strategies that impact landscape contractors and maintenance facility professionals. The digital resource provider covers everything from lawn maintenance, installation, and lawn care to irrigation and power equipment.

Media Contact

Kamica Price, Vectorworks, Inc., 443-542-0606, [email protected], vectorworks.net

SOURCE Vectorworks, Inc.