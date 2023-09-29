Green Laser Body Sculpting Offers No-Surgery Solution for Fat Loss

Weight loss doctor CIsar A. Lara, M.D., announces revolutionary treatment results in body sculpting and weight loss with green laser body sculpting. On average, Dr. Lara's patients lose more than 9 inches. "I was blown away! The truth is also in the numbers. Over the course of 12 weeks, I lost a total of 12 inches in my abdomen!" said patient Lauren.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Weight loss doctor CIsar A. Lara, M.D., announces revolutionary treatment results in body sculpting and weight loss with green laser body sculpting. This innovative technology marks a significant leap in non-invasive fat reduction treatments, providing a safe and effective alternative to other methods such as fat freezing.
Green laser body sculpting works by targeting fat cells to release excess fatty acids, which are then naturally eliminated by the body. The technology is FDA-approved for fat loss.
Dr. Lara's green laser body sculpting program, FormnovIlle™, addresses various body areas, including the abdomen, arms, thighs, chin, and more. This targeted approach ensures patients receive a customized treatment plan tailored to their individual needs and goals. On average, Dr. Lara's patients lose more than 9 inches.
The program requires no surgery, no downtown, no side effects, and no pain. Laser treatments occur over 8 or 12 weeks, with results typically experienced after the first treatment. The technology is approved to treat people with a BMI up to 40. Unlike other treatments, it can effectively target subcutaneous fat, offering a more comprehensive solution for people to optimize their health.
"I'm thankful to offer green laser body sculpting to my patients. This proven technology redefines the weight loss journey by offering a safe, non-invasive, and effective solution for fat loss. It represents a big step forward in our commitment to helping people achieve their health goals," said Dr. Lara.
Dr. Lara's patient, Lauren, had this to say about her green laser body sculpting experience, "I was blown away! The truth is also in the numbers. Over the course of 12 weeks, I lost a total of 12 inches in my abdomen!"
This breakthrough treatment represents a significant advancement in the field of fat loss and body sculpting, offering a more safe, effective and personalized solution for individuals seeking to improve overall health.
Media Contact
Christina Bertsos, Dr. Lara Weight Loss & Wellness, 1 727-446-3021, [email protected], https://drlaraweightloss.com/
Shanon Solava, Shylava, 1 650-996-5597, [email protected], https://shylava.com/
SOURCE Dr. Lara Weight Loss & Wellness
