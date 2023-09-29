Green Laser Body Sculpting Offers No-Surgery Solution for Fat Loss

This technology redefines the weight loss journey by offering a safe, non-invasive, and effective solution for fat loss. It represents a big step forward in our commitment to helping people achieve their health goals, said CIsar A. Lara, M.D. Tweet this

Dr. Lara's green laser body sculpting program, FormnovIlle™, addresses various body areas, including the abdomen, arms, thighs, chin, and more. This targeted approach ensures patients receive a customized treatment plan tailored to their individual needs and goals. On average, Dr. Lara's patients lose more than 9 inches.

The program requires no surgery, no downtown, no side effects, and no pain. Laser treatments occur over 8 or 12 weeks, with results typically experienced after the first treatment. The technology is approved to treat people with a BMI up to 40. Unlike other treatments, it can effectively target subcutaneous fat, offering a more comprehensive solution for people to optimize their health.

"I'm thankful to offer green laser body sculpting to my patients. This proven technology redefines the weight loss journey by offering a safe, non-invasive, and effective solution for fat loss. It represents a big step forward in our commitment to helping people achieve their health goals," said Dr. Lara.

Dr. Lara's patient, Lauren, had this to say about her green laser body sculpting experience, "I was blown away! The truth is also in the numbers. Over the course of 12 weeks, I lost a total of 12 inches in my abdomen!"

This breakthrough treatment represents a significant advancement in the field of fat loss and body sculpting, offering a more safe, effective and personalized solution for individuals seeking to improve overall health.

