Green Law Brings Personalized Legal Representation to Trinity, Florida

TRINITY, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experienced injury attorney Rob Green is excited to announce the opening of his new law firm, Green Law, in Trinity, Florida.

As an established attorney in Florida, Rob left a larger law firm and opened his own practice because he wanted to offer a more personalized boutique law firm. The opening of Green Law enables Rob to hold his clients' hands throughout the course of their personal injury cases, guiding them through the legal process from beginning to end.

"I wanted to create a more boutique service for my clients where I could be more involved throughout the course of their cases," Rob stated.

Rob's new law firm, Green Law, focuses on providing client-centered advocacy, one-on-one legal support, and tailored legal strategies that emphasize each client's needs and goals.

The firm provides personalized legal services to people in Trinity and the surrounding communities. Rob helps people recover full and fair compensation after suffering injuries in motor vehicle accidents, including, car, truck, motorcycle, pedestrian, bicycle, and boat accidents. Rob also represents victims in cases involving slip and fall accidents, and other types of incidents that have resulted in severe, catastrophic, or fatal injuries.

About Trinity Injury Lawyer Rob Green

After moving to the area 47 years ago, Robert Green grew up in Tarpon Springs, Florida. As a former prosecutor, a detective for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department, and the founder of Green Law, Rob has been serving the legal needs of the people of Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties for over 26 years. He has witnessed the physical, emotional, and financial suffering caused by injury accidents. This fuels his passion for helping his clients recover maximum compensation for the losses they've endured.

As such, he is dedicated to providing compassionate support and guidance throughout the legal process. Rob has built a reputation among his clients and peers for his commitment to providing high-quality legal representation across a wide range of practice areas. He is a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocate's Forum and Million Dollar Advocates' Forum, an honor that less than 1% of attorneys nationwide receive.

Rob has also demonstrated his commitment to local communities by contributing pro bono work to the 6th Judicial Circuit Teen Court Program for 25 consecutive years. Additionally, Rob was voted King Pithla of Pasco County in 2018 by community leaders for his dedicated service to the Pasco County communities.

To schedule your free, no-obligation case evaluation with Green Law, call (727) 888-HURT, or contact Rob Green online.

