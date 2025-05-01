Green Line Automotive Becomes Audi of America After Sales Digital Agency of Record

Green Line Automotive has been selected as the Agency of Record for Audi of America After Sales Tier One National Digital Media. Green Line created two custom websites, https://audidealeroffers.com/ and https://auditechnicians.com/, and is running paid media to support Audi's initiatives.
ROLLING MEADOWS, lll., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Line Automotive has been selected as the Agency of Record for Audi of America After Sales Tier One National Digital Media. Green Line created two custom websites, https://audidealeroffers.com/ and https://auditechnicians.com/, and is running paid media to support Audi's initiatives.
Green Line Automotive is working with AoA After Sales in two key areas of its business: promoting Audi Dealer Service Offers and assisting Audi Dealerships with their Technician Recruitment efforts. Audi Dealer Offers, https://audidealeroffers.com/, allows Audi Dealers to upload service offers and promotes having Audi owners service their vehicles at an Audi Service Center. Green Line is running biddable media to help promote the website and assist consumers in finding an Audi Dealership close to them as a complimentary Tier One strategy to what individual Audi Dealerships are running.
The Audi Technician Recruitment website, https://auditechnicians.com/, has a main goal of collecting technician applications of varying skill levels and serving as a resource for participating dealerships to fill open technician roles. Green Line is running regional ads on Meta to drive traffic and applications to the site.
"The team at Green Line is so excited to be a Tier One partner for another great brand. Working with Audi of America After Sales to develop and promote these sites has been wonderful. We are happy to be a part of such great resources to their Dealerships and to the Audi consumers," said Brent Rogers, Vice President and Managing Partner of Green Line Automotive.
Green Line Automotive provides industry-leading insights on digital marketing efforts, specifically tailored to each client's needs. From strategies such as SEO, SEM, Display, Social, Video & First Party Data Integrations, there are multiple avenues for every dealership to engage with their target audience.
About Green Line Automotive:
Green Line Automotive is a digital advertising agency created for automotive dealerships. Our mission is to deliver tier-one automotive advertising expertise, technology, and service to tier-three dealers. We give you an advantage over your competition by giving every dealership the best in technology, coupled with a fully customizable approach.
See our premier services at gldauto.com such as Automotive Search Engine Optimization or contact us at [email protected] or 833-GLD-CARS.
Facebook: @greenlinedigitalauto / https://www.facebook.com/greenlinedigitalauto
Instagram: @greenlinedigitalauto
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/green-line-digital-auto/
Media Contact
Nicole Leonhart, Green Line Automotive, 1 7275997408, [email protected], https://gldauto.com/
SOURCE Green Line Automotive
Share this article