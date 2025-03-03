Green Line Automotive Extends Partnership With Volkswagen After Sales

Green Line Automotive started its partnership with VWoA Afer Sales in 2022. Green Line works closely with the VWoA team on digital strategy and a full-funnel approach to after-sales marketing, including Paid Search, Programmatic and Paid Social efforts. Post this

"Having the opportunity to work with the Volkswagen team has allowed us to rethink how we manage and approach after-sales marketing and we are appreciative of the VWoA team for allowing us to test new ideas and get creative," said Brent Rogers, Vice President and Managing Partner of Green Line Automotive.

Green Line Automotive offers industry-leading insight on digital marketing efforts, specifically crafted to each client's needs. From strategies including SEO, SEM, Display, Social, Video & First Party Data Integrations, there are multiple avenues for every dealership to engage with their target audience.

About Green Line Automotive:

Green Line Automotive is a digital advertising agency created for automotive dealerships. Our mission is to deliver tier-one automotive advertising expertise, technology, and service to tier-three dealers. We give you an advantage over your competition by giving every dealership the best in technology coupled with a fully customizable approach.

See our premier services at gldauto.com such as Automotive Search Engine Optimization or contact us at [email protected] or 833-GLD-CARS.

Website: https://gldauto.com/

Facebook: @greenlinedigitalauto / https://www.facebook.com/greenlinedigitalauto

Instagram: @greenlinedigitalauto

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/green-line-digital-auto/

Media Contact

Nicole Leonhart, Green Line Digital, 1 7275997408, [email protected], https://gldauto.com/

SOURCE Green Line Digital