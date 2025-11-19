Green Purse LLC Marks 15 Years with Expanded Consumer-Led Marketing Services for Specialty Food & International Promotion Boards

New Offerings to Understand the American Marketplace, Engage Foodies, and Be More Visible in the USA
WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Purse LLC, a communications and shopper marketing consultancy, celebrates its 15-year anniversary during 2025 with a strengthened consumer-led lens that helps the specialty food industry make sense of today's evolving U.S. market and amplify their presence with American shoppers. Over the years, the company has shaped strategies for a wide range of clients—from international food brands to commodity promotion boards—leaving a measurable mark on how companies connect with American shoppers.
Founded by Lisa Mabe, Green Purse blends global perspective with high energy and a consumer-led approach. Based in Washington, D.C., Mabe speaks at renowned trade shows including the Specialty Food Association's Fancy Food Show and Natural Products Expo West, collaborating with top media, and earning industry recognition and awards along the way.
"Fifteen years in business is a milestone I'm thrilled to celebrate—not just for myself, but for the incredible brands and people I've had the privilege to collaborate with," said Lisa Mabe, Founder of Green Purse. "I love discovering the world's best food and beverage products and helping brands share them with American shoppers—through storytelling, in-store engagement, events, and hands-on learning experiences like field trips and educational webinars. Teaching brands how to connect meaningfully with their audiences and bringing those connections to life is what makes this work so rewarding."
Green Purse's refreshed and new services include:
- Shopper Understanding – Educational, experiential fieldwork, in-store observations and webinars that reveal what shapes purchase intent, including Voice of the Shopper and Shopper Field Trips and Connecting Your Brand to American Foodies – uncovering insights that reveal the "why" behind the buy.
- Market Visibility – Marketing and public relations for emerging and established brands in specialty food, CPG, and natural products—helping them gain traction with both industry and consumer audiences. Some of our clients have included Saffron Road, Artisanal Premium Cheese, Atkins Ranch Lamb, and Meat & Livestock Australia.
- Retail Engagement – Growing market visibility amongst shoppers through retail activations for promotion boards, plus Green Purse's signature USA Market Tours, a hands-on learning experience for international companies and government delegations to explore the U.S. retail market.
About Green Purse LLC
Founded in 2010 by marketing and PR expert Lisa Mabe, Green Purse LLC is a boutique consultancy specializing in marketing, public relations, and shopper insights for CPG, specialty food, natural products, and food industry promotion boards. Green Purse helps consumer-led companies uncover shopper insights and increase market visibility. Learn more atwww.greenpursepr.com andwww.usamarkettours.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Mabe, Green Purse, 1 2023449663, [email protected], www.greenpursepr.com
SOURCE Green Purse
Share this article