Green Purse LLC Marks 15 Years with Expanded Consumer-Led Marketing Services for Specialty Food & International Promotion Boards

New Offerings to Understand the American Marketplace, Engage Foodies, and Be More Visible in the USA

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Purse LLC, a communications and shopper marketing consultancy, celebrates its 15-year anniversary during 2025 with a strengthened consumer-led lens that helps the specialty food industry make sense of today's evolving U.S. market and amplify their presence with American shoppers. Over the years, the company has shaped strategies for a wide range of clients—from international food brands to commodity promotion boards—leaving a measurable mark on how companies connect with American shoppers.