Green Realty Properties and Broker Patty Da Silva Sweep 2026 Sun Sentinel South Florida Favorites with Four Gold Awards

Green Realty Properties and Broker Patty Da Silva have been recognized as four-time Gold Winners in the 2026 Sun Sentinel South Florida Favorites Awards, earning top honors for Best Real Estate Agent, Best Luxury Real Estate Agent, Best Real Estate Company, and Best Luxury Real Estate Company. Voted by the South Florida community, these awards reflect the firm's exceptional track record, including nearly one billion dollars in closed sales, service to more than 2,500 families, and over 1,500 five-star client reviews. Led by Patty Da Silva and Partner Chris Green, the brokerage continues to set the standard for strategic, high-level real estate service across Broward County and the greater South Florida market.
DAVIE, Fla., March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Realty Properties and Broker Patty Da Silva have been named four-time Gold Winners in the 2026 Sun Sentinel South Florida Favorites Awards, a recognition determined by public voting across South Florida.
The honors include:
- Best Real Estate Agent – Patty Da Silva
- Best Luxury Real Estate Agent – Patty Da Silva
- Best Real Estate Company – Green Realty Properties
- Best Luxury Real Estate Company – Green Realty Properties
The annual Sun Sentinel South Florida Favorites Awards recognize the businesses and professionals most trusted by the South Florida community. Earning Gold in multiple real estate categories places Patty Da Silva and Green Realty Properties among the most recognized and respected real estate leaders in Broward County and South Florida, including Cooper City, Davie, Southwest Ranches, Weston, Plantation, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, and Fort Lauderdale.
The official Sun Sentinel South Florida Favorites winners can be viewed here: 2026 Sun Sentinel South Florida Favorites Winners
Founded in 2009, Green Realty Properties is a boutique real estate brokerage led by Broker Patty Da Silva and Partner Chris Green. The firm is known for its strategic approach to real estate, combining market expertise, elevated marketing, and disciplined negotiation to deliver exceptional results for buyers and sellers across South Florida.
Over the past seventeen years, the firm has assisted more than 2,500 families, achieved nearly $1 billion in closed sales, and earned more than 1,500 five-star client reviews. Green Realty Properties specializes in luxury estates, waterfront homes, equestrian properties, and premier residential real estate throughout Cooper City, Davie, Southwest Ranches, Weston, Plantation, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, and surrounding South Florida communities.
"These awards are incredibly meaningful because they come directly from the community we serve," said Patty Da Silva. "We are deeply grateful to our clients, our team, and the many families who have trusted us over the years. This recognition reflects the relationships we have built and the care we bring to every transaction."
Chris Green added, "Our focus has always been on delivering a thoughtful, strategic, and elevated real estate experience. We are proud of what our team has built and honored to be recognized across South Florida."
The four Gold awards reflect the reputation Patty Da Silva and Green Realty Properties have built through consistent results, strong relationships, and a commitment to professionalism, integrity, and client care.
Media Contact
Green Realty, Green Realty Properties, Inc., 1 954-667-7253, [email protected], https://www.greenrealty.net
SOURCE Green Realty Properties, Inc.
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