Green Realty Properties Merges with Global Powerhouse, The Agency

The pair and their award-winning team offer clients unparalleled real estate knowledge through a unique combination of local expertise and the reach of one of the most recognized luxury real estate brands worldwide.

"While our name has changed, our dedication to excellence remains unchanged," said Da Silva, Partner and Broker Associate of The Agency Fort Lauderdale West. "This partnership allows us to serve our clients even better, pairing our high-touch service and keen market insight with the reach of a global powerhouse real estate brand."

As the Broker of Green Realty Properties, Da Silva gained prominence as a highly sought-after Broker due to her strong negotiation skills, professionalism, and dedication to clients. Since earning her real estate license in 2006 and her broker license in 2009, Da Silva and her team sold a record $775 million in real estate transactions. Da Silva's sales are consistently ranked among the top in Florida and the nation. Da Silva also founded Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva, a division of Green Realty Properties, to handle high-end properties and sales with confidentiality and superior client care.

Chris Green brings specialized marketing experience and negotiation skills that have won the trust of executives, athletes, and industry leaders. With his hands-on approach to each transaction, Green fosters strong client relationships for a seamless purchase experience from beginning to end.

"We are serving an area that has been overlooked in western Broward County for some time," Green said. "As the region emerges as a hidden oasis for luxury buyers, we are stepping up to represent the upper luxury market for these higher-end buyers and sellers."

These buyers are flocking to cities in the western parts of Broward County, such as Davie, Southwest Ranches, Cooper City, Pembroke Pines, Weston and Parkland, drawn by the large plots of land, privacy, equestrian facilities and exclusive gated communities, all with access to top schools and beaches. The merger offers new opportunities for all luxury home sellers and buyers, guided by a Broker with deep roots in the community. As the only Portuguese-speaking REALTOR® across the company's four South Florida offices, Da Silva serves as a key liaison for international buyers and investors seeking secondary homes in South Florida as well as for clients looking to purchase property directly abroad in sought-after destinations such as Portugal, where The Agency proudly maintains an office.

"As The Agency continues its strategic expansion, we are proud to introduce The Agency Fort Lauderdale West, enhancing our presence in the West Broward County market where luxury real estate deserves greater representation. Led by partners Patty Da Silva and Chris Green, this new office embodies the energy and sophistication that define The Agency's brand," said Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of The Agency.

The Agency Fort Lauderdale West is now one of 130 Agency offices worldwide. Founded by top real estate agent Umansky, the Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven real estate brokerage specializing in residential sales, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing, and vacation rentals. With offices worldwide, The Agency brings in-house creative, public relations, and cutting-edge technology divisions to offer clients a specialized home-buying experience.

"I am thrilled with the addition of Patty Da Silva and Chris Green to our South Florida family," said Santiago Arana, principal at The Agency. "We are very excited to use the synergy of our energies to grow into the West Fort Lauderdale market."

The Agency Fort Lauderdale West is poised to elevate luxury real estate sales with a local touch and world-class services for buyers and sellers in the region. The Agency Fort Lauderdale West is located at 9640 Stirling Road, Suite 108, Cooper City, FL. For more information on The Agency, visit www.pattydasilva.com.

