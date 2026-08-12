Green Regimen Launches ThermoLean and SheVolve for Active Lifestyles and Menopause Support

"We deliberately select clinically studied ingredients and build each formulation around a clear purpose. ThermoLean and SheVolve were created from that commitment." - Tyshawn Bryant, Founder/CEO, Green Regimen Post this

SheVolve is a once-daily formula specifically engineered to meet women where they are as their wellness needs evolve. The product centers on SheVari4, a clinically studied shatavari root extract, and features magnesium bisglycinate for foundational formulation support. SheVolve offers steady daily assistance designed to help reduce hot flashes, support cramp relief, and elevate mood throughout the changing stages of perimenopause and menopause.

"At Green Regimen, efficacy begins with intention," said Tyshawn Bryant, Founder & CEO at Green Regimen. "We deliberately select clinically studied ingredients and build each formulation around a clear purpose. ThermoLean and SheVolve were created from that commitment: thoughtfully designed products that support active adults as they pursue energized routines and women as they move through menopause. Our goal is to make purposeful wellness support a natural part of an optimized everyday life."

Disclosures & Compliance

In alignment with strict industry compliance standards, Green Regimen does not guarantee fat loss, metabolic alteration, or specific athletic performance outcomes with ThermoLean. Furthermore, SheVolve is not represented as hormone replacement therapy (HRT), a peptide, a GLP-1 product, or a prescription drug. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For complete product facts, clinical ingredient documentation, and company updates, visit the official ThermoLean product page, SheVolve product page, and the Green Regimen launch newsroom.

About Green Regimen

Green Regimen develops dietary supplements centered on purposeful formulations, named ingredients, and transparent product information to empower consumers in their daily health journeys.

Media Contact

Renee, Partnerships

Green Regimen

[email protected]

Media Contact

Renee, Green Regimen, 1 8188390039, [email protected], GreenRegimen.com

SOURCE Green Regimen