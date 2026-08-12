Green Regimen Launches ThermoLean and SheVolve for Active Lifestyles and Menopause Support

Green Regimen has announced the launch of ThermoLean and SheVolve, two premium dietary supplements engineered with clinically studied ingredients to support active fitness routines and women's menopause wellness. Utilizing purposeful formulations like GyngerLean and SheVari4, both products are designed to seamlessly integrate into evolving everyday health and lifestyle routines.
New Purpose-Built Formulations Utilize Clinically Studied GyngerLean and SheVari4 to Support Evolving Everyday Routines.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Regimen, a developer of premium dietary supplements, today announced the launch of ThermoLean and SheVolve, two distinct formulas designed to support active fitness routines and women navigating perimenopause and menopause. Built around purposeful formulation rather than broad promises, both products prioritize named, clinically studied ingredients over generic alternatives.
ThermoLean serves as Green Regimen's pre-workout thermogenic-support formula. The blend centers on GyngerLean, a clinically studied combination of yellow, red, and black ginger. Formulated for active adults engaging in strength training, cardio, or consistent everyday movement, ThermoLean delivers targeted pre-workout energy and thermogenic support. The inclusion of caffeine anhydrous provides clean, supporting energy to help consumers maximize focus during physical activity.
SheVolve is a once-daily formula specifically engineered to meet women where they are as their wellness needs evolve. The product centers on SheVari4, a clinically studied shatavari root extract, and features magnesium bisglycinate for foundational formulation support. SheVolve offers steady daily assistance designed to help reduce hot flashes, support cramp relief, and elevate mood throughout the changing stages of perimenopause and menopause.
"At Green Regimen, efficacy begins with intention," said Tyshawn Bryant, Founder & CEO at Green Regimen. "We deliberately select clinically studied ingredients and build each formulation around a clear purpose. ThermoLean and SheVolve were created from that commitment: thoughtfully designed products that support active adults as they pursue energized routines and women as they move through menopause. Our goal is to make purposeful wellness support a natural part of an optimized everyday life."
Disclosures & Compliance
In alignment with strict industry compliance standards, Green Regimen does not guarantee fat loss, metabolic alteration, or specific athletic performance outcomes with ThermoLean. Furthermore, SheVolve is not represented as hormone replacement therapy (HRT), a peptide, a GLP-1 product, or a prescription drug. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
For complete product facts, clinical ingredient documentation, and company updates, visit the official ThermoLean product page, SheVolve product page, and the Green Regimen launch newsroom.
About Green Regimen
Green Regimen develops dietary supplements centered on purposeful formulations, named ingredients, and transparent product information to empower consumers in their daily health journeys.
Media Contact
Renee, Partnerships
Green Regimen
Media Contact
Renee, Green Regimen, 1 8188390039, [email protected], GreenRegimen.com
SOURCE Green Regimen
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