Green River Logistics Solutions Rebrands to Phoenix Logistics, Reinforcing Commitment to Best-Value Logistics Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses

Formerly Green River Logistics Solutions, Phoenix Logistics has rebranded and is entering its next phase with renewed focus on scalable freight coordination, technology-enabled visibility, long-term supply chain support and some of the best-value logistics solutions for SMBs.

GREENWOOD, Ind., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green River Logistics Solutions, a leading logistics provider, has officially rebranded to Phoenix Logistics, marking a new chapter for the company. Its long-term vision is to provide the best-value logistics solutions for small to medium-sized businesses across domestic and international markets. The rebrand carries forward the same customer-focused approach that has guided its operations.

The announcement comes at a time when businesses face increasing pressure to optimize shipping performance while controlling costs. With e-commerce now accounting for 16.4% of total sales in the U.S., supply chain efficiency has become increasingly important for businesses managing customer expectations and transportation timelines.

Phoenix Logistics also notes that approximately 51% of consumers consider delivery times when making purchase decisions, reinforcing the need for dependable and scalable freight strategies.

As a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Phoenix Logistics continues to emphasize diversity, innovation and operational accountability across its services as well. "We are committed to providing excellent third-party logistics coordination solutions while honoring our heritage and supporting throughout the industry," the company states.

How Does Phoenix Logistics Offer Best-Value Logistics Solutions for SMBs?

Phoenix Logistics provides freight brokerage and logistics coordination services that fit the operational needs of small and medium businesses. The company works through a flexible carrier network that enables shipments to move efficiently across domestic and international lanes and adapts to changing freight requirements.

One area of focus is less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping. "Less-than-truckload freight is the transportation of cargo that does not fill a truck. Instead, one semitruck trailer carries multiple separate shipments, typically weighing between 150 and 10,000 pounds. Shippers typically arrange LTL freight on pallets for space efficiency," explains Phoenix Logistics.

For larger or time-sensitive shipments, it also coordinates full truckload (FTL) services using dry van, flatbed and temperature-controlled equipment options.

To simplify the quoting process, the company provides a step-by-step live rating tool through its website. Through this online system, businesses can select freight service types, enter shipment details, compare transportation needs and request quotes in real time.

This improves transparency and reduces friction in the freight planning process, particularly for businesses seeking the best-value logistics solutions. For more information or to request a real-time freight quote, visit Phoenix Logistics' website.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find out answers to common questions about Phoenix Logistics' best-value logistics solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses.

What services does Phoenix Logistics provide?

Phoenix Logistics offers freight brokerage and logistics coordination services, including LTL shipping, PTL shipping, FTL shipping, expedited freight, international shipping, reverse logistics, drayage and specialized transportation coordination.

What is the difference between LTL and FTL shipping?

LTL shipping is ideal for smaller shipments that don't require a full trailer. On the other hand, FTL shipping uses a dedicated truck for larger, heavier or time-sensitive freight shipments.

What does MBE-certified mean?

MBE-certified means the business is recognized as a Minority Business Enterprise through the National Minority Supplier Development Council. Certification confirms that at least 51% of the business is owned and operated by individuals from recognized minority groups.

About Phoenix Logistics

Phoenix Logistics provides freight brokerage and logistics services to support manufacturers, distributors, e-commerce companies and growing businesses that depend on reliable transportation coordination. The company manages domestic and international shipments with a focus on communication, transparency and execution.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Phoenix Logistics, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://teamphoenixlogistics.com/

SOURCE Phoenix Logistics