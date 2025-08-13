Green Seal Announces Group of Experts for its Inaugural Standards Steering Committee

The Steering Committee will guide the development of market-led criteria that can finally harmonize meaningful product sustainability claims for retailers, brands, and consumers. This is an urgent goal that the impressive leaders on our committee are uniquely qualified to help us achieve. Post this

The members of the Steering Committee are:

Courtney Holm , Managing Director and Founder, The Holm Edit (Co-Chair)

, Managing Director and Founder, The Holm Edit (Co-Chair) Roger McFadden , President and Chief Science Officer, McFadden and Associates (Co-Chair)

, President and Chief Science Officer, McFadden and Associates (Co-Chair) Kira Austin , Sustainable Sourcing Manager, Aramark and Avendra International

, Sustainable Sourcing Manager, Aramark and Avendra International Chris Cassell , Vice President of Corporate Sustainability, Lowe's

, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability, Lowe's Daniel Daggett , Vice President of Sustainability, Solenis

, Vice President of Sustainability, Solenis Lisa Dreilinger , Global Head of Regulatory, Consumer Microbial Control, Arxada

, Global Head of Regulatory, Consumer Microbial Control, Arxada Art Esposito , Director, Product Stewardship and Sustainability, Church & Dwight

, Director, Product Stewardship and Sustainability, Church & Dwight Katherine Hoffman , Sustainability Strategic Initiatives Manager, Eastman

, Sustainability Strategic Initiatives Manager, Eastman Ryan Hood , Senior R&D Director, ECOS

, Senior R&D Director, ECOS Gayatri Keskar , Global Packaging Material Science Leader, Kenvue Inc.

, Global Packaging Material Science Leader, Kenvue Inc. James Kim , Senior VP of Science and Regulatory Affairs, The American Cleaning Institute (ACI)

, Senior VP of Science and Regulatory Affairs, The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Teresa McGrath , Chief Research Officer, Habitable

, Chief Research Officer, Habitable Cheri Peele , Director of Government and Market Policy, Toxic Free Future

, Director of Government and Market Policy, Toxic Free Future Nathan Sell , Sustainability and Certifications Leader, IFF

, Sustainability and Certifications Leader, IFF John Salvador , Director of Stewardship/Sustainability, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products

, Director of Stewardship/Sustainability, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products Jake Swensen , Director of Sustainability, Staples

The Steering Committee will serve as the main governance body for Green Seal product standards, which are widely recognized for their credible, comprehensive leadership criteria that protect people and the planet. The volunteer experts on the committee will ensure Green Seal standards continue to be scientifically rigorous and consider both the lifecycle impacts of products and the potential for the uptake of the standard criteria across the marketplace.

"Consumer confusion caused by the sheer number of sustainability standards and claims they encounter is the single biggest barrier holding back the sustainable products movement," said Doug Gatlin, CEO of Green Seal, who previously helped develop the successful market transformation programs Energy Star® and LEED®. "The Steering Committee will guide the development of market-led criteria that can finally harmonize meaningful product sustainability claims for retailers, brands, and consumers. This is an exciting, ambitious, and urgent goal that the impressive leaders on our committee are uniquely qualified to help us achieve."

"I'm honored to help lead the Standards Steering Committee as we unite the fast-moving consumer goods industry around clear, aligned product-level standards. Together, we're creating powerful opportunities across the value chain to build trust, the foundation that empowers consumers to make more sustainable choices with confidence," said Courtney Holm, co-chair of the Steering Committee and managing director and founder of The Holm Edit. "Certification standards play a vital role in turning ambition into action, and in shaping a future where transparency and integrity guide every decision."

"I am inspired by our members' expertise and dedication to create shared value for companies and communities while addressing consumer demand for safer, sustainable choices," said Roger McFadden, co-chair of the Steering Committee and president and chief science officer of McFadden and Associates. "Together with Green Seal staff and stakeholders, our efforts will establish credible, science-based standards for high-performance products that are both safer and more sustainable."

To learn more about Green Seal's Standards Steering Committee, please visit: greenseal.org/governance

ABOUT GREEN SEAL

Green Seal® is a global nonprofit committed to making sustainability everyone's business. Products that earn Green Seal certification meet a truly comprehensive health and sustainability standard – from beginning to end. Hundreds of the world's leading companies carry our certification to quickly signal their health and environmental leadership. No matter which shopping aisle, Green Seal helps buyers everywhere make healthier, safer choices with confidence. Visit greenseal.org or connect with Green Seal on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Taryn Tuss, Green Seal, 202-872-6400, [email protected], https://greenseal.org/

SOURCE Green Seal