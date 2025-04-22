Green Seal Announces the Release of Its 2025 Impact Report

"Our goal is to simplify sustainable shopping, so consumers find it easier to put their wallets where their values are," said Doug Gatlin, CEO of Green Seal. "This Impact Report offers insight into how, together with our stakeholders, we envision turning this ambitious goal into reality." Post this

Green Seal-certified products meet comprehensive health and sustainability requirements, achieving impacts in 2024 across features including:

Safer Chemicals: Green Seal-certified cleaning products protected 9.8 million students and teachers from toxic chemicals.

Responsible Sourcing: Green Seal-certified sanitary paper saved 8.5 million metric tons of carbon emissions due to recycled-fiber sourcing – the equivalent of taking 2 million cars off the road.

Low-Impact Manufacturing: Green Seal-certified sanitary paper reduced manufacturing water use by 22 billion gallons due to use of recycled fiber.

Sustainable Packaging: Green Seal-certified cleaning products saved 213 million pounds of plastic through packaging optimization.

The release of the Impact Report follows the ecolabel's launch of a new brand identity and certification mark to help household consumers cut through greenwashing and identify products that are safer for people and the planet – the same role the Green Seal mark has played in the away-from-home market for nearly 25 years. The new identity is the first step in Green Seal's commitment to taking bold action to align the consumer-packaged goods and retail communities on the definition of safer and more sustainable products – a key step to reduce consumer confusion in the marketplace.

"Green Seal is committed to providing clarity, transparency, and a meaningful designation for consumers seeking safer and more sustainable products, much like we have for the away-from-home market over the last two-plus decades," said Doug Gatlin, CEO of Green Seal. "Our goal is to simplify sustainable shopping, so consumers find it easier to put their wallets where their values are. This Impact Report offers insight into how, together with our stakeholders, we envision turning this ambitious goal into reality."

The 2025 Impact Report highlights how Green Seal is raising the bar for product sustainability with initiatives to eliminate PFAS from the supply chain; accelerate the transition to sustainable packaging; and align the consumer-packaged goods and retail communities on the definition of safer and more sustainable products.

The report also features case studies of companies that demonstrate leadership in their industries with products that meet Green Seal's comprehensive health and sustainability standard.

"Green Seal is a third-party, independent organization paving the way for new, safer technologies. That is the bar we strive to meet, and even exceed, with everything we do," said Caryn Gilliam, Chief Strategy Officer of PortionPac Chemical Corporation. "Through the Green Seal process, we have been able to develop state-of-the-art cleaners with incredible cleaning power and safer ingredients."

"We knew that a Green Seal partnership would reassure our customers that our product really delivers what we say it does, in terms of cleaning efficacy and environmental impact," said Melissa Lush, Co-Founder at Force of Nature.

"To us, the Green Seal label is a clear testimony to the fact that Cascades' products meet the highest environmental standards, which differentiates us from the competition," said Stéphanie Bureau, Sustainability Advisor at Cascades.

"For us, this partnership is more than a certification, it's a way to hold ourselves accountable, continuously improve, and give consumers the reassurance that Be.blum is doing things right," said Dayana Arango, Chief Business Officer of Be.blum. "Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, and Green Seal helps us validate that commitment with transparency and integrity."

Find Green Seal's 2025 Impact Report here.

ABOUT GREEN SEAL

Green Seal® is a global nonprofit committed to making sustainability everyone's business. Products that earn Green Seal certification meet a truly comprehensive health and sustainability standard – from beginning to end. Hundreds of the world's leading companies carry our certification to quickly signal their health and environmental leadership. No matter which shopping aisle, Green Seal helps buyers everywhere make healthier, safer choices with confidence. Visit greenseal.org or connect with Green Seal on X and LinkedIn.

