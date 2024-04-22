Green Seal Releases 2024 Impact Report Showing Meaningful Plastic, Water, Carbon Savings from Certified Products

"Our Impact Report shows how, together with our customers and consumers, we are accelerating the transition to greater safety and sustainability in our workplaces, our homes – and our collective home planet," said Doug Gatlin, CEO of Green Seal. Post this

Safer Chemicals: Green Seal-certified cleaning products protected 9.8 million students and teachers from toxic chemicals and asthma triggers in 2023.

Responsible Sourcing: Green Seal-certified sanitary paper saves 11.7 million metric tons of carbon emissions each year due to recycled-fiber sourcing – the equivalent of taking 2.8 million cars off the road.

Manufacturing Sustainability: Green Seal-certified sanitary paper, made with 100% recycled fiber, reduces manufacturing water use by 30.5 billion gallons each year.

Sustainable Packaging: Green Seal-certified cleaning products save 192 million pounds of plastic each year.

"Green Seal demands leadership at every stage of the product lifecycle, so shoppers trust our certification mark to help them cut through the chaos and find products that meet truly comprehensive standards," said Doug Gatlin, CEO of Green Seal. "Our Impact Report shows how, together with our customers and consumers, we are accelerating the transition to greater safety and sustainability in our workplaces, our homes – and our collective home planet."

The 2024 Impact Report highlights how Green Seal is raising the bar for products that are safer for people and the planet, including by establishing strict prohibitions on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and assembling industry leaders to align on meaningful sustainability leadership criteria for sustainable packaging and for sanitary paper.

The report also features case studies of companies that demonstrate leadership in their industries and adhere to Green Seal's innovative, science-based standards.

"Green Seal, we think, is the most stringent and comprehensive product certification program and it is integrated with LEED and IGBC requirements," said Rajeev Kumar Goel, Senior Vice President of Technology at Asian Paints. "Green Seal has qualified experts who ensure that the products that are certified are truly green and ensure minimal environmental impact and the safety of our customers. Partnering with Green Seal also provides a gateway to know upcoming changes in the regulations and helps us adapt to the changes in a structured manner."

"We believe that Green Seal is the largest and most respected third-party environmental accreditation organization in the U.S.," said Jon Thomson, Corporate Marketing Manager of Marcal Paper. "We are dedicated to protecting our planet – for current and future generations – and making a positive impact by providing high-quality products while minimizing our ecological footprint. Choosing to partner with Green Seal was not only a decision based on good stewardship of our environment, but it was also a good business decision."

Find Green Seal's 2024 Impact Report here.

