Green Security Amplifies Tech Advancements, Appoints David Newton as VP of AI Orchestration

Green Security has appointed David Newton as Vice President of AI Orchestration to lead the company's applied AI strategy and accelerate automation and intelligence across its healthcare vendor credentialing platform. A veteran healthcare product and AI leader, Newton will oversee research, data science, and machine learning initiatives aimed at turning fragmented hospital data into practical systems that improve operational efficiency and decision-making for health systems.
CLEARWATER, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Security, a leading SaaS provider of vendor credentialing and access compliance software for healthcare systems, today announced the appointment of David Newton as Vice President of AI orchestration.
In this role, Newton will lead Green Security's artificial intelligence strategy and execution, with responsibility for AI research, product development, data science, and automation initiatives across the platform. He will work closely with executive leadership to identify practical ways AI can improve operational efficiency, support decision-making, and scale the company's core capabilities.
Newton will oversee a cross-functional team of machine learning engineers, data scientists, and AI product leaders. His focus includes building and deploying machine-learning models and LLM-based systems, guiding models from early development through production, and establishing clear standards for model operations, governance, and responsible use.
"Too many companies talk about AI without knowing how to operationalize it," said Mickey Meehan, CEO, Green Security. "David has actually done the work, turning fragmented healthcare data into systems that drive decisions. That's exactly what we need at this stage of growth."
Before joining Green Security, Newton was Senior Vice President of Product, Customer Success, and AI Orchestration at HANDLE® Global. There, he led product and AI initiatives focused on helping health systems better manage capital equipment and long-term asset planning. His work centered on normalizing fragmented hospital data, forecasting asset lifecycles, and supporting sourcing strategies that delivered measurable cost savings.
Newton is also the founder of Care + Code, an advisory focused on helping SaaS and healthcare organizations build production-ready AI systems. He is a Fellow at Perplexity, where he contributes to applied AI research and systems development.
"AI only matters if it improves how work actually gets done," said Newton. "My focus at Green Security is on building reliable, governed systems that help healthcare organizations operate more efficiently without adding complexity."
