Green Security Amplifies Tech Advancements, Appoints David Newton as VP of AI Orchestration

"AI only matters if it improves how work actually gets done," said David Newton, vice president of AI orchestration, Green Security. "My focus at Green Security is on building reliable, governed systems that help healthcare organizations operate more efficiently without adding complexity." Post this

Newton will oversee a cross-functional team of machine learning engineers, data scientists, and AI product leaders. His focus includes building and deploying machine-learning models and LLM-based systems, guiding models from early development through production, and establishing clear standards for model operations, governance, and responsible use.

"Too many companies talk about AI without knowing how to operationalize it," said Mickey Meehan, CEO, Green Security. "David has actually done the work, turning fragmented healthcare data into systems that drive decisions. That's exactly what we need at this stage of growth."

Before joining Green Security, Newton was Senior Vice President of Product, Customer Success, and AI Orchestration at HANDLE® Global. There, he led product and AI initiatives focused on helping health systems better manage capital equipment and long-term asset planning. His work centered on normalizing fragmented hospital data, forecasting asset lifecycles, and supporting sourcing strategies that delivered measurable cost savings.

Newton is also the founder of Care + Code, an advisory focused on helping SaaS and healthcare organizations build production-ready AI systems. He is a Fellow at Perplexity, where he contributes to applied AI research and systems development.

"AI only matters if it improves how work actually gets done," said Newton. "My focus at Green Security is on building reliable, governed systems that help healthcare organizations operate more efficiently without adding complexity."

Additional resources:

Read the Green Security blog

Follow Green Security on LinkedIn

Media Contact

Jennifer Usher, PR for Green Security, 1 4154120181, [email protected]

SOURCE Green Security