Green Security Appoints Anna Ormiston as Vice President of Customer Success, Bolstering Commitment to Customer Outcomes and Satisfaction

Ormiston brings extensive experience in customer success, service, and healthcare operations

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Security LLC, a leading provider of SaaS healthcare compliance and access management solutions, today announced that Anna Ormiston joins the team as the Vice President of Customer Success & Operations. Ormiston brings over two decades of expertise in operations, customer success, and professional services and will be instrumental in advancing Green Security's operational excellence and client engagement strategies.

Ormiston previously served as Vice President of GPO & Operations at Conductiv, overseeing customer success and professional services, contract intelligence, and strategic sourcing. She has a proven track record of building contract portfolios from the ground up, managing over $250 million in contract coverage, and launching a successful purchased services GPO. Her experience at Premier, Inc., MD Buyline, and MedAssets has established her as a strategic force in operational innovation. Known industry-wide for her results-driven approach, she has helped organizations across healthcare and technology sectors streamline operations and realize significant savings.

"Anna's incredible ability to connect customers with favorable outcomes and translate complex operational challenges into tangible, high-impact results set her apart," said Mickey Meehan, CEO of Green Security. "Her strategic insight and executional rigor will be critical as we refine our operations and deepen our customer relationships. She understands how to create value for our health system customers in a way that aligns with both immediate priorities and long-term growth."

"Green Security has a unique opportunity to lead in a sector that's rapidly evolving, and I'm eager to help shape its next phase of growth," said Ormiston. "The company's focus on innovation and precision aligns with my experience in driving operational excellence. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Green Security to build on our strong foundation and elevate the experience for our customers."

With Ormiston at the helm of customer success and operations, Green Security is positioned to enhance its leadership in healthcare compliance and safety solutions by optimizing service delivery and operational performance.

About Green Security LLC

Green Security is a leading provider of enterprise access compliance and safety solutions for the healthcare providers, creating a safe and secure visitor environment, while efficiently managing visits from more than 120,000 approved vendors representatives across more than 130 healthcare systems representing more than 1,500 facilities across the United States. Their innovative platform automates vendor background checks and access management, ensuring only authorized personnel can enter healthcare facilities. By elevating security standards and streamlining processes, Green Security empowers healthcare organizations to protect patients, staff, and facilities while maintaining operational efficiency.

Media Contact

Kim Peterson, Green Security, 1 (720) 316-4517, [email protected], https://www.greensecurityllc.com/

SOURCE Green Security