Green Security Appoints Reuben Lee as Chief Financial Officer to Spearhead Strategic Growth

The financial leader has a proven track record in process optimization and driving revenue to fuel expansion

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Security LLC, a leading provider of SaaS healthcare compliance and access management solutions, today announced the appointment of Reuben Lee as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Lee has two decades of financial leadership experience across diverse industries, positioning him to drive Green Security's financial strategy and accelerate its continued growth trajectory.

"I am thrilled to join Green Security and work with such a talented team at this point in the company's development," said Lee. "I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support the company's goals, strengthen financial performance, and help position Green Security for sustained success."

Before joining Green Security, Lee served as Senior Vice President of Finance, Accounting, and FP&A at Vector Solutions, where he accelerated the annual audit timeline, revamped the annual planning process, and implemented automation and process improvements throughout accounting and finance.

Lee's comprehensive experience also includes senior financial positions at Purchasing Power, LLC in Atlanta, Georgia, Sierra Auto Finance, LLC in Dallas, Texas, and Citigroup's Global Balance Sheet Control Group in Gray, Tennessee, and Irving, Texas. His expertise encompasses financial reporting, budgeting, cash forecasting, and process optimization, making him a valuable asset to the Green Security leadership team.

Lee holds an MBA from the University of Florida and is a Certified Public Accountant (Tennessee).

In his role as CFO, Lee will oversee all financial operations, including strategic planning, financial reporting, and risk management, ensuring that Green Security continues to deliver innovative solutions to its clients while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

"Reuben's extensive experience and proven track record in financial leadership make him an invaluable asset to our team," said Mickey Meehan, CEO of Green Security. "His strategic insights and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier healthcare compliance and access management solutions."

For more information about Green Security and its innovative solutions, visit www.greensecurity.com.

About Green Security LLC

Green Security is a leading provider of enterprise access compliance and safety solutions for the healthcare providers, creating a safe and secure visitor environment, while efficiently managing visits from more than 120,000 approved vendors representatives across more than 130 healthcare systems representing more than 1,500 facilities across the United States. Their innovative platform automates vendor background checks and access management, ensuring only authorized personnel can enter healthcare facilities. By elevating security standards and streamlining processes, Green Security empowers healthcare organizations to protect patients, staff, and facilities while maintaining operational efficiency.

Media Contact

Kim Peterson, Green Security, 1 7203164517, [email protected], https://gogreensecurity.com/

SOURCE Green Security