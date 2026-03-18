Green Security Appoints Tony Montagnolo as Vice President of Strategy

"Healthcare organizations are under constant pressure to improve efficiency, manage vendor risk and make smarter technology decisions," said Tony Montagnolo, vice president of strategy at Green Security. Post this

"Tony brings a rare combination of healthcare technology expertise, operational leadership and strategic insight," said Mickey Meehan, CEO of Green Security. "He understands how hospitals evaluate technology investments, manage vendor relationships and make complex operational decisions. His perspective will help ensure our platform continues to evolve in ways that deliver real value to healthcare systems."

Montagnolo most recently served as vice president of supply chain technology at Premier, where he led initiatives focused on advancing digital capabilities and technology strategies supporting healthcare supply chain operations. He also founded HorizonSeek, a consulting firm advising healthcare organizations on strategy, revenue growth, business development and digital transformation initiatives.

Earlier in his career, Montagnolo spent nearly 20 years at ECRI, serving as chief operating officer and executive vice president. During his tenure, he helped lead a global organization of more than 400 employees and oversaw multiple business units spanning healthcare technology research, advisory services and data-driven decision support for hospitals and health systems. He also helped expand ECRI's hospital advisory programs, growing membership from dozens to more than 2,000 healthcare organizations nationwide.

"Healthcare organizations are under constant pressure to improve efficiency, manage vendor risk and make smarter technology decisions," said Tony Montagnolo, vice president of strategy at Green Security. "Green Security sits at a critical intersection of vendor operations, compliance and analytics. I'm excited to help shape the next phase of the platform and expand its impact across healthcare."

Montagnolo's appointment comes as Green Security continues expanding its platform and investing in new capabilities that help healthcare organizations better manage vendor operations, compliance and product oversight. The company is focused on building a more connected ecosystem that improves visibility, strengthens security and supports smarter decision-making across healthcare supply chains.

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About Green Security

Green Security is the leading provider of secure solutions for healthcare vendor operations. Trusted by over 1,500 hospitals, our platform simplifies credentialing, compliance, and value analysis, helping organizations manage vendor access and product trust with confidence. From onboarding and credentialing to real-time monitoring and secure onsite presence, Green Security reduces risk, streamlines operations, and supports patient safety through advanced analytics and smart access technologies. Learn more at gogreensecurity.com.

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Jen Usher, PR for Green Security, 1 4154120181, [email protected]

SOURCE Green Security