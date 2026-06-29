Green Security Brings Healthcare Leaders Together at Trust Summit, Highlights Year of Innovation and Growth

Company highlights platform advancements, strategic partnerships and industry collaboration as healthcare organizations seek more connected approaches to vendor operations

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Security, a leading provider of healthcare vendor operations and intelligence solutions, is building on a year of significant growth and innovation as healthcare organizations seek more connected approaches to managing vendor operations, compliance, and patient safety. Through continued investment in technology, strategic partnerships, and industry collaboration, the company is helping health systems navigate increasingly complex operational challenges while creating new opportunities to strengthen trust across the healthcare ecosystem.

That commitment was reflected in Green Security's inaugural Trust Summit, which recently brought together healthcare leaders from across the country to exchange best practices and recognize excellence in vendor governance, compliance, and healthcare operations. The event provided a forum for healthcare professionals to discuss the evolving demands facing health systems as they balance operational efficiency, workforce pressures, regulatory requirements, and patient safety.

"The Trust Summit reinforced that trust is the foundation of everything we build. Together with our partners and customers, we're turning commitment into action and setting a higher standard for transparency, security, and accountability," said Mickey Meehan, CEO of Green Security. "What makes this community so powerful is the willingness to learn from one another. When healthcare organizations come together to share ideas and experiences, it creates new opportunities to solve problems faster and raise the bar across the industry."

The Trust Summit also highlighted Green Security's broader momentum. The company has more than doubled its customer base over the past two years, reflecting growing demand for more integrated approaches to healthcare vendor operations and non-employee management.

A highlight of the Trust Summit was the presentation of the inaugural Trust Summit Awards, recognizing healthcare organizations demonstrating leadership and excellence across vendor management and compliance programs. This year's honorees included Hospital for Special Surgery for Compliance Excellence, along with Mayo Clinic and University of Kansas Medical Center for their outstanding vendor management programs.

"As our organization continued to grow, we recognized that managing vendor access, compliance, and accountability through disconnected processes was becoming increasingly difficult," said Kim Smith, System Director, Strategic Sourcing, at The University of Kansas Health System. "The health system needed a more scalable solution that would strengthen security and operational efficiency. Utilizing RFID-enabled badges integrated with our security system, provides real-time visibility and supports a more seamless access management process."

Earlier this year, Green Security expanded its platform with the launch of its Value Analysis solution, helping healthcare organizations modernize the evaluation and approval of products and technologies entering their facilities. By connecting clinical, operational, and financial stakeholders through AI-enabled workflows, the solution streamlines a traditionally complex and time-intensive process while supporting better decision-making across the organization.

Green Security also strengthened its long-term growth strategy through the addition of David Newton as Vice President of AI Orchestration and Tony Montagnolo as Vice President of Strategy, bringing additional expertise in healthcare operations, technology, and strategic development. The company further expanded industry collaboration through a strategic partnership with C4UHC, supporting shared goals around healthcare vendor credentialing, operational efficiency, and patient safety.

Green Security's continued commitment to innovation and customer success has also earned independent industry recognition throughout 2026. The company was named a winner in the Healthcare and Vendor Management categories of the Global Enterprise Awards and was recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work, reflecting both its impact on the healthcare industry and its commitment to building a strong workplace culture.

"As healthcare organizations continue to navigate evolving operational and regulatory demands, Green Security remains focused on helping customers reduce complexity through innovative technology, strategic partnerships, and opportunities for collaboration across the healthcare community," Meehan added.

Additional resources:

Watch Trust Summit session recordings and presentations via the Trust Summit Resource Center

Read key takeaways from The Joint Commission discussion

Explore additional insights on the Green Security blog

Follow Green Security on LinkedIn

About Green Security

Green Security is the leading provider of secure solutions for healthcare vendor operations. Trusted by over 1,500 hospitals, our platform simplifies credentialing, compliance, and value analysis, helping organizations manage vendor access and product trust with confidence. From onboarding and credentialing to real-time monitoring and secure onsite presence, Green Security reduces risk, streamlines operations, and supports patient safety through advanced analytics and smart access technologies. Learn more at gogreensecurity.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Usher, PR for Green Security, 1 4154120181, [email protected]

SOURCE PR for Green Security