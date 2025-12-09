Green Security Debuts Next-Generation Mobile App for Healthcare Vendor Credentialing and Facility Access

New mobile experience delivers faster credentialing, secure access, and a streamlined workflow for more than 115,000 healthcare vendors

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Security, a leading SaaS provider of vendor credentialing and access compliance software, today announced the launch of its redesigned Green Security for Vendors Mobile App, offering a faster and more intuitive way for healthcare vendors to manage credentials, maintain compliance, and access facilities with confidence. The upgraded experience – available on both Apple App Store and Google Play – builds upon the company's ongoing commitment to improving vendor satisfaction and modernizing access workflows across its hospital network.

The new app addresses a long-standing gap in healthcare: outdated, manual, and inconsistent vendor check-in processes that slow down operations and contribute to compliance risk. Built for the company's growing community of 115,000+ vendors, the redesigned mobile experience streamlines credential management and provides a secure, user-friendly way for vendors to stay compliant and get to work with fewer delays.

"Our mission has always been to make vendor access safer, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved," said Anton Vishnyak, Chief Technology Officer, Green Security. "This new mobile experience puts everything vendors need in one secure place while making it easier for hospitals to maintain the highest standards of access and compliance."

Early pilot feedback has been strong, with vendors highlighting improved ease of use, faster credential visibility, and better clarity around next steps.

Key features for the new Green Security for Vendors Mobile App:

Biometric unlock: Secure access using Face ID or fingerprint recognition

Modernized UI/UX: Clean design, simplified navigation, and improved accessibility

Expedited credentials: Priority support and faster approval for Emerald subscribers

Dashboard view: A single snapshot of credential status, facility access, next steps, and recent activity

In-app support: Direct access to FAQs, the knowledge base, and product feedback submission

Hospitals depend on timely, compliant vendor access to support daily operations, yet many systems still manage check-ins through outdated or inconsistent processes. As compliance expectations increase and vendor volumes grow, both hospitals and vendors require a more efficient and reliable way to manage credentials. The updated Green Security mobile app centralizes credential information, improves clarity around access requirements, and reduces the administrative steps associated with vendor entry, supporting both smoother vendor workflows and stronger operational continuity for hospitals.

