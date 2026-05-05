Green Security Expands Real-Time Risk Detection to Every Visitor, Every Entry Point

Partnership with Checkr Trust brings advanced background screening and automated risk assessment to healthcare visitor management

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Security, a leading SaaS provider of vendor credentialing and access compliance software for healthcare systems, today announced a major expansion of its platform with enhanced Visitor Management capabilities, bringing real-time risk detection to every individual entering a healthcare facility including vendors, contractors, patient visitors, and other non-employees.

As part of its collaboration with Checkr Trust, a real-time identity and criminal screening platform, Green Security now enables healthcare organizations to screen all facility entrants against multiple national databases—including watchlists, criminal records, and sex offender registries—in real time at the point of entry. This immediate verification ensures potential risks are identified before access is granted, helping protect patients, staff, and critical care environments.

As part of this enhancement, Green Security's visitor management platform now integrates with leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems, allowing healthcare organizations to align visitor access workflows with clinical and operational needs. Through secure integration, authorized visitors can be associated with patient encounters in real time, supporting more accurate access control, improved situational awareness, and streamlined front‑desk operations without adding complexity for clinical staff.

The expanded Visitor Management solution is designed to extend Green Security's "All-In Compliance" approach beyond vendors, delivering centralized visibility and consistent safety protocols across every entry point. The platform combines automated screening, intelligent risk adjudication, and seamless workflows to eliminate manual bottlenecks while improving operational efficiency.

"Security in healthcare can't stop at vendors. It has to extend to every individual entering the facility," said Mickey Meehan, CEO of Green Security. "With real-time screening and automated risk assessment at the point of entry, we're helping organizations identify potential risks before access is granted, while maintaining a fast, frictionless experience for visitors. This is about bringing consistent safety standards and real-time intelligence to every entry point."

This new offering includes:

Real-time screening against national watchlists and criminal databases

Automated risk assessment and adjudication to flag high-risk individuals instantly

EMR integration connects visitor management to patient workflows

Seamless integration with existing credentialing and identity workflows

Consistent, role-based access controls across all facility entrants

Audit-ready digital logs and reporting for compliance and investigations

The solution also delivers a frictionless experience for visitors through self-service kiosks, and automated badge printing. This reduces wait times while maintaining strict security standards.

Green Security's Visitor Management platform is purpose-built for healthcare environments and integrates with existing systems to support scalable, enterprise-wide deployment. The expansion further strengthens the company's position as a comprehensive platform for managing all non-employee access – including vendors, contractors, and visitors – within a single, unified system.

About Green Security

Green Security is the leading provider of secure solutions for healthcare vendor operations. Trusted by over 1,500 hospitals, its platform simplifies credentialing, compliance, and value analysis—helping organizations manage vendor access and product trust with confidence. From onboarding and credentialing to real-time monitoring and secure onsite presence, Green Security reduces risk, streamlines operations, and supports patient safety through advanced analytics and smart access technologies. Learn more at gogreensecurity.com.

Media Contact

Jen Usher, PR for Green Security, 1 4154120181, [email protected]

SOURCE Green Security