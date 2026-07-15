Green Security Introduces Smart Badge Platform for Frictionless Vendor Compliance

Smart badge hardware, gateway technology, and compliance software deliver streamlined vendor access, continuous visibility, and audit-ready operations

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Security, a leading provider of healthcare vendor operations and intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of its Smart Badge ecosystem, an intelligent credentialing solution that simplifies vendor access and provides healthcare organizations with real-time visibility into vendor compliance across their facilities.

Building on Green Security's credentialing platform, Smart Badge combines intelligent badge hardware, gateway technology and Compliance Hub software to automate vendor check-in, provide continuous visibility into vendor compliance and generate audit-ready records without adding administrative burden.

"I think this will be the secret sauce for solving the vendor compliance challenges healthcare organizations have struggled with for years," said Rhonda Rouse, Regional Director for Supply Chain Operations at Sentara Health. "By combining real-time visibility with a much simpler experience for vendors, it has the potential to redefine how hospitals manage vendor operations."

As healthcare organizations face growing pressure to strengthen vendor oversight, improve operational efficiency and prepare for increasingly complex compliance requirements, many are looking for ways to move beyond manual verification and periodic audits to real-time visibility.

"When vendor credentialing creates friction, people find workarounds and everyone loses time," said Mickey Meehan, CEO of Green Security. "Smart Badge gives hospitals greater visibility and confidence in compliance without more manual work, while helping vendors spend less time checking in and more time supporting clinicians and patients."

Intelligent Vendor Oversight Built for Facility Teams

The patented Smart Badge ecosystem includes Compliance Hub, a vendor compliance dashboard designed specifically for facility teams. Compliance Hub provides an up-to-the-minute view of who is on site, where representatives were last seen, and whether they are fully credentialed and approved to access sensitive areas within the facility. Users can quickly filter by compliance status, badge level, and location, while receiving instant alerts when compliance issues arise, helping maintain a secure, streamlined, and friction-free vendor management process.

Compliance Hub is designed to support broader vendor operations and governance through policy management, approval workflows, AI-powered auditing and reporting, performance analytics, and centralized communications between vendors and facility teams.

Vendors Can Skip the Kiosk with Touchless Check-in

Unlike traditional kiosk-based workflows, Smart Badge enables touchless check-in for sales and service vendors while providing hospitals with continuous visibility into authorized vendor presence, location, and visit duration. Gateway readers automatically verify compliance, reduce manual enforcement and create audit-ready records while preserving existing facility infrastructure. Vendors benefit from a faster, more consistent experience through touchless check-in, compliance indicators, and integration with Green Security's credentialing platform and mobile apps.

Beginning August 1, Smart Badge will be commercially available for all new Green Security vendor registrations and renewals, with vendors receiving advance notice before renewal.

Additional resources:

Watch the Smart Badge overview, debuted at The Trust Summit

See how Smart Badge works

Explore additional insights on the Green Security blog

Follow Green Security on LinkedIn

About Green Security

Green Security is the leading provider of secure solutions for healthcare vendor operations. Trusted by over 1,500 hospitals, our platform simplifies credentialing, compliance, and value analysis, helping organizations manage vendor access and product trust with confidence. From onboarding and credentialing to real-time monitoring and secure onsite presence, Green Security reduces risk, streamlines operations, and supports patient safety through advanced analytics and smart access technologies. Learn more at gogreensecurity.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Usher, PR for Green Security, 1 4154120181, [email protected]

SOURCE Green Security