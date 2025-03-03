Green Security Names Lindsay Wise as Vice President of Marketing to Supercharge Brand Growth and Market Leadership

The accomplished B2B SaaS marketing strategist to drive engagement and pipeline growth

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Security LLC, a leading provider of SaaS healthcare compliance and access management solutions, has appointed Lindsay Wise as Vice President of Marketing. The B2B marketing veteran has a proven record of driving revenue, retention, and loyalty through strategic planning, channel partner relationship management, and lifecycle marketing. She will leverage her extensive skill sets to spearhead initiatives to boost Green Security's market growth and reinforce its position as an industry leader.

Wise has spent over a decade at the intersection of growth marketing, branding, and digital strategy, helping high-growth startups and established enterprises build and scale revenue-driven marketing programs. She was previously the Senior Director of Growth Marketing at Premier Inc., where she led account-based marketing (ABM), customer experience, and demand generation, significantly expanding pipeline and revenue opportunities.

Her career also includes leadership roles at Conductiv, where she drove 100%+ revenue growth contributing to the company's successful acquisition, led and completed a strategic rebrand in 90 days, and created $4M in pipeline in just one quarter. At Steele Compliance Solutions (now Diligent), she built and optimized go-to-market strategies for compliance technology and physical safety solutions. With expertise in strategic planning, lifecycle marketing, and channel partnerships, Wise is adept at positioning brands for sustainable success.

"At Green Security, we are committed to building a trusted, world-class brand that drives impact in healthcare security," said Mickey Meehan, CEO of Green Security. "Having previously worked alongside Lindsay, I've seen firsthand her ability to translate complex challenges into scalable marketing solutions that generate results. Reuniting at Green Security, we're bringing our proven partnership from Conductiv and Premier Inc. to tackle the next frontier in healthcare SaaS innovation and growth. Her ability to connect with audiences and drive meaningful engagement will be instrumental in advancing our mission to create a safer, more sustainable future."

"I'm thrilled to join Green Security at such a transformative time," Wise said. "Green Security has an amazing product, growing customer base, and incredible market positioning. I'm grateful for the opportunity to join a team of industry trailblazers who are setting the standards for healthcare security, and I look forward to building a marketing engine that fuels innovation, trust, and sustainable growth."

As Vice President of Marketing, Wise will oversee brand strategy, digital marketing, demand generation, and customer engagement, ensuring Green Security continues to lead in enterprise access compliance and safety solutions.

About Green Security LLC

Green Security is a leading provider of enterprise access compliance and safety solutions for the healthcare providers, creating a safe and secure visitor environment, while efficiently managing visits from more than 120,000 approved vendors representatives across more than 130 healthcare systems representing more than 1,500 facilities across the United States. Their innovative platform automates vendor background checks and access management, ensuring only authorized personnel can enter healthcare facilities. By elevating security standards and streamlining processes, Green Security empowers healthcare organizations to protect patients, staff, and facilities while maintaining operational efficiency.

