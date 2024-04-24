Green Security Partners with Spire Capital and Strattam Capital

A proprietary SaaS provider of credentialing and access management to the leading healthcare systems across the U.S.

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Security, a leading provider of SaaS healthcare compliance and access management solutions, announced a majority growth investment, led by Spire Capital and Strattam Capital.

Founded by CEO Shawn Fitzgibbons, Green Security's software provides credentialing for non-employee individuals who are seeking access to health systems and hospital facilities. Health care administration uses Green Security to create a safe and secure visitor environment, while efficiently managing visits from more than 60,000 approved vendors across more than 100 healthcare systems representing more than 800 facilities across the United States. Green Security delivers its SaaS platform to prominent health systems, including Mayo Clinic, Mass General Brigham, Baptist Health, Ochsner Health, Sentara Health, Tampa General Health, Barnes-Jewish Health, and Sutter Health. The Company's SaaS platform delivers configurable security and access control across all non-employees, including facilities and construction contractors, sales representatives, and patient visitors. Green Security's differentiated platform helps healthcare facilities safeguard patients and staff, secure facilities and meet regulatory and accreditation requirements.

"This new investment will allow Green Security to expand to meet the growing customer demand for its innovative platform," said Sean White, Partner at Spire Capital. "We are excited to partner with Founder & CEO Shawn Fitzgibbons and his team as they drive further adoption of this important security and safety offering."

"Securing this investment from our new private equity partners is not just a validation of our vision, but a catalyst for growth," said Shawn Fitzgibbons, Founder and CEO, Green Security. "This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter where growth and progress take center stage."

"In this post-COVID era, health care providers are partnering with technology partners to meet the new challenges they face," said Bob Morse, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Strattam Capital. "We could not be more excited to help bring the Green Security solution to a wider audience, to solve a growing range of challenges to facility security and access."

Triple Tree, Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Green Security. VedderPrice served as legal counsel to Spire Capital and TPG Twin Brook Capital Partners provided debt financing.

About Green Security

Green Security is a leading, SaaS SaaS-based healthcare compliance and access management platform addressing regulated credentialing and required workflows for all non-employee populations needing access to healthcare facilities, including vendors, contractors and visitors. To learn more, visit: https://www.greensecurityllc.com/.

About Spire Capital

Spire Capital Partners (https://www.spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus on small market companies within the technology-enabled business services, media, communications, and education sectors. Spire Capital Partners was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad range of operating, investing, and advisory experience that they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate their growth, guide their strategic direction, and execute their business plan. Spire Capital Partners is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

About Strattam Capital

Strattam Capital invests in founder-led, independent B2B software technology companies across North America. They believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing, via our Five-Point Plan process to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, Strattam connects companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. For more information, please visit Strattam.com.

