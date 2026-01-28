Green Security Rockets Past Records: Speed, Mobility, and Smart Value Analysis Drive Explosive Growth, Bold Innovation, and Ecosystem Power Plays

"Last year we focused on building the infrastructure hospitals and vendors need to operate with confidence today, while laying the foundation for a more integrated, insight-driven future." Post this

"Healthcare organizations are under growing pressure to balance access, safety, cost, and experience," said Mickey Meehan, CEO of Green Security. "Last year we focused on building the infrastructure hospitals and vendors need to operate with confidence today, while laying the foundation for a more integrated, insight-driven future."

In 2025, Green Security welcomed 58 new healthcare customers and expedited its onboarding model, rounding out all new implementations in half the time than previous years and with a 4.9 out of 5-stars implementation satisfaction rating. As activity scaled across its customer base, the platform processed 894,808 credentials, and completed more than two million secure scans.

Product innovation remained a key focus throughout the year. Green Security expanded Emerald to streamline secure onsite access for nearly 8,000 vendors, launched the industry's first Continuous Monitoring capabilities to deliver real-time compliance assurance with monthly background screenings, and launched its mobile app to give vendors more flexibility in managing credentials and facility access. Green Security also instituted round-the-clock, 24/7 live phone support to ensure reps and health systems get help when they need it.

The company also continued to expand its ecosystem to better align with how healthcare organizations and their supplier partners operate. Green Security is the first vendor credentialing company to partner with the Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) to advance industrywide alignment. The company is actively contributing to its C4UHC's ANSI refresh initiative to update SC 12020 and ensure it reflects current realities in supplier credentialing.

Strategic Acquisition Expands Platform Scope

In October 2025, Green Security announced its intent to acquire Predicata, a healthcare SaaS company specializing in value analysis, spend analytics, and clinical decision support. Together, the platforms give healthcare organizations a more comprehensive view of vendor and product activity — improving oversight across access, compliance, cost, and performance.

Additionally, the company expanded its GPO network to include Vizient and Premier agreements, and added several supply networks.

In the year ahead, Green Security will continue expanding its platform with deeper integrations, enhanced reporting, and increased operational scale to support healthcare systems managing larger, more complex vendor ecosystems.

