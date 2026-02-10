Green Security Unveils Breakthrough Value Enablement Platform to that Helps Hospitals Make Decisions 3x Faster With AI, Zero Physician Logins, and Built-in Compliance

Green Security launches Value Analysis, an AI-powered platform helping hospitals accelerate purchasing decisions, strengthen compliance, engage clinicians, and prove financial and clinical impact through evidence, workflows, and real-time savings visibility.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New solution unifies clinical evidence, financial insight, and credentialing to reduce risk, eliminate delays, and protect millions in savings.

Green Security, a leading SaaS provider for healthcare vendor credentialing and access compliance, today announced the launch of Green Security Value Analysis, a next-generation platform designed to help hospitals and health systems make smarter, faster purchasing decisions while strengthening compliance and protecting patient safety. With this innovation, Green Security turns Value Analysis into a value‑enablement engine: helping teams communicate the "why," accelerate approvals, and prove impact through clear, verifiable outcomes.

Value Analysis teams face increasing pressure to deliver measurable savings without disrupting clinical workflows or patient outcomes. Yet many organizations still rely on fragmented submissions, manual reviews, and inconsistent decision processes that slow approvals, frustrate clinicians, and limit visibility into financial impact.

Green Security Value Analysis was built to change that. The solution gives value analysis leadership the data, clarity, and confidence they need to lead across the organization. The platform informs supply chain leaders to make evidence‑backed clinical recommendations, gives physicians clear, expert‑level insight without extra meetings, and provides executives with verifiable savings and outcomes through real‑time approval tracking and reporting. By uniting clinical evidence, financial intelligence, and compliance data in one place, the platform transforms value analysis into a trusted strategic partner, helping teams explain decisions clearly, accelerate approvals, and prove impact from request to realized savings.

Value Analysis becomes the connection point between clinical quality, operational efficiency, and financial impact. The platform equips teams to speak each stakeholder's language, with evidence, clarity, and verifiable results.

Its AI-assisted evidence gathering, configurable approval workflows, and integrated financial insights sourced from ERP and accounts payable data supports virtual committee collaboration, automated reporting, and post-decision monitoring to help organizations protect negotiated savings and ensure adherence to approved purchasing decisions through:

AI‑driven evidence: Make smarter decisions with AI that blends clinical and financial evidence, giving teams fast, defensible answers and real‑time ROI clarity.

No‑login clinician participation: Clinicians can weigh in from any device, no meetings or logins required - finally eliminating delays and boosting engagement.

AI‑generated education: Turn complex product requests into easy‑to‑understand summaries so even non‑clinical leaders can make informed decisions instantly.

Compliance & surveillance: Built‑in monitoring, alerts, and dashboards protect your savings and keep post‑decision compliance on track

No vendor submission fees: We never charge vendors to submit requests, reducing inequities and removing friction, giving your Value Analysis team full visibility across all opportunities.

Fully integrated with credentialing: See who's entering your building, what products they bring, and whether they follow your compliance policies, all in one, connected platform.

Unlike traditional value analysis tools that operate in isolation, Green Security's integrated approach to value analysis and vendor credentialing allows organizations to verify that vendors under review are properly credentialed before products reach clinical environments, reducing risk, eliminating delays, and improving operational readiness.

"Healthcare leaders are being asked to move faster, save more, and prove value, all without compromising patient care," said Francisco Portela, founder and vice president of Green Security's value analysis software. "Our Value Analysis solution brings together the evidence, financial data, and compliance controls teams need to make confident decisions and clearly communicate the 'why' behind them to clinicians and executives alike."

Early customers are already seeing measurable impact. Since implementing Green Security's value analysis capabilities, a 749-bed health system in the north east achieved $1.1 million in over-payment recovery through cost-prevention measures, identified major pricing inaccuracies through audit processes, and engaged clinicians seamlessly without requiring additional logins or manual workflows.

Green Security's Value Analysis solution is available immediately and can be deployed as a standalone platform or as an extension of the company's existing vendor credentialing and access compliance offerings.

