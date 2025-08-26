Green Security Unveils Industry-First Continuous Monitoring Software for Real-Time Risk Detection in Vendor Credentialing

Strategic Partnership with Checkr Enhances Vendor Compliance Across U.S. Healthcare Facilities

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Security, a leading provider of vendor credentialing and access compliance software, today announced the launch of Continuous Monitoring, the first solution of its kind to deliver real-time risk detection and adjudication for sales and service vendors in healthcare environments.

In a space long dominated by static, outdated processes, Green Security continues to push boundaries. The company was the first to bring to market annual background checks in lieu of letters of attestation. Building on its legacy of innovation, the company is now setting a new industry benchmark by shifting from annual background checks to real-time, continuous screenings—redefining the gold standard for healthcare access control, compliance, and safety.

This breakthrough is powered by a strategic partnership with Checkr, the data platform that powers safe and fair decisions. Known for its fast and reliable monitoring capabilities, Checkr enables Green Security to offer dynamic, ongoing compliance checks that surface reportable changes as they happen—empowering hospitals to make faster, safer, and more informed decisions.

"Credentialing shouldn't be a one-time per year event," said Mickey Meehan, CEO of Green Security. "With continuous monitoring, we're giving healthcare systems the ability to know—every single day—whether their vendor partners are compliant, qualified, and safe to be on-site. This is the future of credentialing software, and we're proud to lead the way."

A Smarter, Simpler Experience for Vendors

Continuous monitoring also benefits vendors by streamlining their credentialing experience.

"We're well on our way to becoming the vendor-preferred credentialing partner," Meehan added. "Vendor representatives want fewer tasks, fewer touchpoints, and less hassle—and we listened."

With Green Security's continuous monitoring, vendors enjoy a true "set it and forget it" experience. Once credentialed, vendors remain compliant behind the scenes to focus on their work, not paperwork.

A New Standard in Risk Detection and Compliance

Traditional credentialing models rely on static checks—typically conducted only at onboarding or annually—leaving visibility gaps in high-risk environments like hospitals. Green Security's continuous monitoring software closes that gap by:

Automatically flagging non-compliant vendor representatives

Delivering ongoing, real-time alerts on vendor status changes

Reducing administrative burden on hospital staff and vendors

Ensuring audit-readiness with daily compliance logs

The system monitors multiple data sources—including county criminal records, arrest data, sex offender registries, and global watchlists—every 30 days or sooner. Any changes trigger a new background check and alert the healthcare facility instantly, enabling automated risk detection and rapid resolution.

About Green Security

Green Security is the leading provider of vendor credentialing and access management software for healthcare systems, supporting over 1,500 facilities and managing access for more than 120,000 vendor representatives nationwide. Its platform helps hospitals automate compliance, manage non-employee access, and ensure patient safety through real-time monitoring, visitor management, and smart technology. Learn more at gogreensecurity.com.

About Checkr

Checkr is the data platform that powers safe and fair decisions. We're a technology company that helps our customers assess risk, modernize hiring, and cultivate trusted relationships in their workplaces and communities. For more information, visit https://checkr.com.

