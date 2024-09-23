Green Security Welcomes Anton Vishnyak as Chief Technology Officer to Fuel Growth

Vishnyak to drive innovation in compliance and access management SaaS platform

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Security LLC, a leading provider of SaaS healthcare compliance and access management solutions, announced today that it appointed Anton Vishnyak as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Vishnyak has more than a decade of experience building and scaling software engineering organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anton to the Green Security team," said Mickey Meehan, Chief Executive Officer of Green Security. "His expertise in technology strategy, coupled with his experience in managing high-performing engineering teams, will be pivotal as we continue to scale our platform and expand our offerings. Anton's ability to engage with developers, architects, customers, and partners at all levels of detail will enhance our capacity to innovate and deliver exceptional service."

As CTO, Vishnyak will lead the company's technology strategy and oversee software solution development, reinforcing Green Security's position in healthcare access management, compliance and safety.

"I am excited to join Green Security and help drive its next growth phase," said Anton Vishnyak. "Green Security's commitment to safeguarding healthcare facilities through advanced software solutions resonates strongly with me. We have an impressive team, and I look forward to working closely with them on enhancing our technology offerings and continuing to set new standards for automated access compliance solutions."

Vishnyak's impressive career includes roles as Head of Engineering at Venice Music where he created the first AI manager for recording artists, VP of Software Engineering at ATLAS Lift Tech where he led the development of a hospital patient monitoring system to prevent Hospital Acquired Pressure Injuries (HAPI) - saving hospitals millions of dollars yearly in litigation and worker compensation costs (patent pending), and the CTO position at b8ta, where he led the creation of a patented innovative retail platform that powered over 35 stores in addition to joint ventures with Macy's, Toys'R'Us and international b8ta locations in the Middle East and Japan.

Furthermore Vishnyak led development of an enterprise platform that powered contract negotiation and benchmarking required by modern hospital procurement departments at purchased services tech firm Conductiv (formerly Medpricer), and led the development of a retail design platform used by Apple to manage their worldwide non-owned store retail displays and an inventory/rep scheduling platform powering Stryker and J&J distributors across their sales and surgical visits at Mobitor Corporation.

Vishnyak is the company's third executive hire this summer, following the appointment of Mickey Meehan to Chief Executive Officer and Rhonda Harms to Chief Financial Officer.

About Green Security LLC

Green Security is a leading provider of enterprise access compliance and safety solutions for the healthcare providers, creating a safe and secure visitor environment, while efficiently managing visits from more than 120,000 approved vendors representatives across more than 130 healthcare systems representing more than 1,500 facilities across the United States. Their innovative platform automates vendor background checks and access management, ensuring only authorized personnel can enter healthcare facilities. By elevating security standards and streamlining processes, Green Security empowers healthcare organizations to protect patients, staff, and facilities while maintaining operational efficiency.

Media Contact

Kim Peterson, Green Security, 1 (720) 316-4517, [email protected], https://www.greensecurityllc.com/

SOURCE Green Security