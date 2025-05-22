Green Storage Opens Canada's First Net Zero Self Storage Facility in Hamilton, Ontario

"This facility reflects what the future of storage should look like—sustainable, secure, innovative, and community-driven." — Adam Paulin, President, Green Storage Post this

The site introduces Hamilton's first Premium Indoor Drive-Up Storage Units, offering up to 450 square feet of space with built-in heating, lighting, and power. These units are ideal for businesses, contractors, and residents seeking accessible, climate-stable space. Tenants can drive into a secure indoor loading bay for seamless, all-weather access.

Inside the facility, tenants will find a wide variety of true climate-controlled storage units, ranging from 15 to 300 square feet, perfect for storing electronics, furniture, business documents, and temperature-sensitive goods. The property is fully secured with 24/7 video surveillance and features the Nokē Smart Entry System, providing keyless smartphone access to gates, buildings, and units.

As a company rooted in community values, Green Storage Hamilton Downtown goes beyond storage. The site includes a company-managed community garden, where herbs and vegetables are grown and shared with tenants and local residents. The Green Storage team also participates in weekly neighbourhood cleanups with Green Venture, and is a proud member of the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and Business Improvement Area (BIA). In 2025, Green Storage will also be the Main Stage Festival Sponsor for Barton Village, continuing its legacy of local engagement.

This expansion builds on the momentum of the company's nearby Hamilton Glendale facility, which was named 2024 International Self Storage Facility of the Year by Modern Storage Media. The Downtown location represents Green Storage's commitment to bringing next-generation self storage to the communities it serves.

"We're incredibly proud to open our second location in Hamilton," said Adam Paulin, President of Green Storage. "This facility reflects what the future of storage should look like—sustainable, secure, innovative, and community-driven."

Green Storage – Hamilton Downtown is now open and ready to support residents, businesses, and contractors across the city. To reserve your unit or learn more, visit

👉Green Storage Hamilton Downtown Online

Call (289) 768-5293 or email [email protected].

About Green Storage

Green Storage is a Canadian-owned and operated self storage company focused on sustainability, innovation, and exceptional service. With award-winning locations across Ontario, Green Storage leads the industry in eco-friendly design practices, offering solar power, geothermal systems, community gardens, and smart access technology. The company continues to grow through new developments, acquisitions, and a strong third-party management platform.

🌐 https://www.greenstorage.ca

Media Contact

Jeremy Freedman, Chief Operating Officer, Green Storage Inc., 1 4162215678 201, [email protected]

SOURCE Green Storage Inc.