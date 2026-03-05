Green Wallscapes Celebrates Completion of 1,000th Custom Moss Wall Installation with a Strong Portfolio of Brand and Design Collaborations

"We didn't just install 1,000 moss walls — we helped redefine how nature lives inside modern interiors." Post this

Green Wallscapes' portfolio includes work for well known brands and large scale clients. The company has completed projects for Hilton, Marriott, Starbucks, Stella Artois, AutoNation, and Adidas and with major real estate developers such as Aimco, AMLI, ZOM, Weinstein Properties, and Greystone. These installations have appeared in corporate headquarters, retail stores, hospitality interiors and branded environments across the United States and Canada.

The company's work has also been recognized by respected design media. Green Wallscapes projects and founder profiles have appeared in Architectural Digest, Veranda Magazine, Palm Beach Illustrated and Luxe Interiors + Design. This coverage highlights both the creativity of the installations and the growing appeal of biophilic design solutions.

"People love these walls because they look alive even though they are preserved," Burgess said. "They bring texture, color, and a sense of calm into a space without the every day responsibility of caring for living plants."

Founded with the mission to bring the beauty of nature indoors without complexity, Green Wallscapes plans to continue expanding its creative efforts, refining its materials and design techniques, and building strategic partnerships with architects, designers, and developers across industries.

About Green Wallscapes

Green Wallscapes specializes in preserved moss walls, custom moss art, logos, lettering and interior installations for commercial and residential spaces. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company serves clients across the United States, Canada and beyond with handcrafted green walls that add natural beauty and sensory value to built environments.

