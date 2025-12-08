Greenberg, Grant & Richards Honored with Back-to-Back BBB Pinnacle Awards for Excellence in Business Ethics and Performance

Competing alongside leading financial and professional service firms such as retirement planners and banks, GGR's continued recognition reflects the company's long-standing reputation for integrity and performance in the commercial debt recovery industry. Post this

"Earning the BBB Pinnacle Award two years in a row is a testament to our team's dedication to doing business the right way — with professionalism, transparency, and results," said Eric Leger, VP of Operations for Greenberg, Grant & Richards. "We are deeply honored by this recognition and proud to continue to represent our industry by upholding only the highest ethical standards."

A Global Leader in Commercial Collections

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Greenberg, Grant & Richards provides comprehensive commercial debt recovery and accounts receivable management services to businesses of all sizes. Serving clients across all 50 states and internationally, GGR recovers over $150 million annually through its proven, results-oriented strategies.

The firm's customized approach ensures every case is handled with the appropriate balance of diplomacy and assertiveness — from amicable resolutions to full legal action when necessary. GGR's extensive network of attorneys, certified fraud examiners, and field investigators enables face-to-face interactions and deep financial analysis to determine a debtor's ability to pay, ensuring effective and ethical outcomes.

Professional Affiliations and Recognition

GGR is a certified member of the oldest and most prestigious creditors' rights association in North America and maintains active memberships with several leading professional organizations, including:

International Association of Commercial Collectors (IACC)

Association of Credit and Collection Professionals (ACA)

Founding Member, Commercial Collection Agencies of America

GGR continues to lead the commercial collections industry with innovation, compliance, and integrity at the forefront of its operations.

Client-Focused Results

Clients consistently praise GGR for its efficiency, professionalism, and measurable impact:

"GGR has positively impacted our bottom line while lowering costs and improving recovery time. We couldn't ask for a better partner for our delinquent accounts, and we look forward to many more successful years together."

About Greenberg, Grant & Richards

Greenberg, Grant & Richards (GGR) is an international commercial collection and accounts receivable management firm headquartered in Houston, TX. Since 1993, GGR has specialized in ethical, effective debt recovery for businesses worldwide, offering customized solutions that improve cash flow, reduce costs, and enhance financial stability.

Media Contact

If you need further information about us, please don't hesitate to contact Eric Leger, VP of Operations at Greenberg, Grant & Richards, at 1-888-961-1000 ext. 1155.

Alternatively, you can send us a message at [email protected]. We are looking forward to hearing from you soon.

