Greenberg Traurig, 3 Attorneys Shortlisted for 2025 LMG Life Sciences Americas Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been shortlisted for the 2025 LMG Life Sciences Americas Awards in the "Hatch-Waxman Litigation Firm of the Year" category.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been shortlisted for the 2025 LMG Life Sciences Americas Awards in the "Hatch-Waxman Litigation Firm of the Year" category. Additionally, three attorneys in the firm's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Practice were shortlisted for individual LMG Life Sciences awards. Winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony Sept. 4 in New York.

The following three Greenberg Traurig Life Sciences & Medical Technology attorneys are shortlisted:

● Christopher C. Bolten, Patent Strategy Attorney of the Year, California

● Scott J. Bornstein, Hatch-Waxman Litigator of the Year – Generic

● David J. Dykeman, Patent Strategy Attorney of the Year, Massachusetts

LMG Life Sciences is considered the definitive guide to leading United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa law firms and lawyers focusing on the life sciences industry, according to the publication. The guide's LMG Life Sciences Awards recognize key law firms, lawyers, and the innovative work accomplished throughout the life sciences industry based on marketplace and client feedback, as well as information provided by firms.

About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's nationally ranked Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through development, commercialization and product marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Murray, Trevi Communications, Inc., 978.750.0333, [email protected], https://trevicomm.com/

SOURCE Trevi Communications, Inc.