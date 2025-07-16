Greenberg Traurig, 4 Lawyers Recognized by 2025 New York Legal Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and four of its attorneys were recognized in four categories by the 2025 New York Legal Awards.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and four of its attorneys were recognized in four categories by the 2025 New York Legal Awards. Greenberg Traurig has two winners and two finalists. All winners will be announced at the awards ceremony held Sept. 4 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The New York Legal Awards celebrate the attorneys and judges whose dedication, innovation, and leadership have influenced New York's legal landscape by shaping precedent, achieving landmark victories, advancing pro bono initiatives, and demonstrating judicial excellence, standing as the highest exemplars of legal achievement in the state, according to the publication.

Greenberg Traurig was named a Law Firm of the Year finalist. This is awarded to the law firm that accumulates the most honors across New York Legal Awards categories. Greenberg Traurig's New York office comprises all of the firm's major practices, with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to innovative ventures.

"We appreciate this recognition of what we have built over the years in New York, perhaps the world's most competitive legal market. And we did not follow the pack, we did it our way and continue to do so--focusing on excellence, discipline, low bureaucracy, highly respected and empowered people on the ground and a clear strategic and cultural fit with the balance of our firm across America and around the world--and no mergers or verein arrangements. The result is one unified firm that is in it together and is now among those firms considered to be among the top in New York, my personal hometown," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig.

"It is truly an honor for our New York office to be named a finalist for New York Law Journal Law Firm of the Year. It is a testament to the relentless drive, collaborative spirit, and unwavering commitment to excellence that have long defined Greenberg Traurig. This recognition reflects the remarkable evolution of our New York office, and we are deeply proud of all our colleagues whose talent and dedication continue to set us apart, particularly those who are being recognized as finalists and winners," said New York Co-Managing Shareholders Scott J. Bornstein, Greenberg Traurig Executive Vice President and Ejim Peter Achi, Co-Chair of the Greenberg Traurig Corporate Practice.

Litigation Shareholder Henry M. Greenberg and Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Pro Bono program Caroline J. Heller were recognized as Distinguished Leaders for serving as pro bono counsel for four New York bar associations and the Interest on Lawyer Account (IOLA). They and a team of lawyers from Greenberg Traurig successfully negotiated a groundbreaking settlement with Gov. Kathy Hochul and Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli to protect the integrity of the IOLA Fund, which is New York's primary vehicle for financing civil legal services for low-income residents.

Litigation Shareholder Sylvia E. Simson was recognized as a Rising Star. Simson is a litigator with a diverse practice focused on a broad range of complex commercial litigation. She has deep experience with contract and deal-related litigation, class action defense, financial services litigation, energy litigation, multidistrict litigation, litigation and investigations involving sensitivity and/or crisis management components, and mass tort/products liability litigation, including in the pharmaceutical/medical device, chemicals, energy, consumer products, and cosmetics contexts.

Real Estate Associate Molly J. Drescher was named a Most Promising Newcomer finalist. Drescher represents clients in a broad range of complex real estate transactions, including the acquisition, disposition, development, and financing of various classes of commercial real estate. She also is active in leadership roles in the New York legal and real estate business communities, serving as a director of the Brooklyn Law School Alumni Association and on the board of the Young Mortgage Bankers Association.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

