Greenberg Traurig, 5 Life Sciences & Medical Technology Attorneys Shortlisted for 2024 LMG Life Sciences Americas Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been shortlisted for the 2024 LMG Life Sciences Americas Awards' "Firm of the Year" in three categories.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been shortlisted for the 2024 LMG Life Sciences Americas Awards' "Firm of the Year" in three categories. Additionally, five attorneys in the firm's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Practice were shortlisted for individual LMG Life Sciences awards. Winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony Sept. 5 in New York.

Greenberg Traurig is shortlisted for "Firm of the Year" in the following categories:

● Hatch-Waxman Litigation Firm of the Year - Generic

● Patent Strategy Firm of the Year

● Product Liability Firm of the Year

The five shortlisted Greenberg Traurig Life Sciences & Medical Technology attorneys are:

● Scott J. Bornstein, Hatch-Waxman Litigator of the Year – Generic

● Melissa Hunter-Ensor, Ph.D., Patent Strategy Attorney of the Year - New England

● Lori G. Cohen, Product Liability Attorney of the Year

● Marcella C. Ducca, U.S. Rising Star - Litigation & Enforcement

● William H. Grossenbacher III, U.S. Rising Star - Financial & Corporate

LMG Life Sciences is considered the definitive guide to leading U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa law firms and lawyers focusing on the life sciences industry. The guide's LMG Life Sciences Awards recognize key law firms, lawyers, and the innovative work accomplished throughout the life sciences industry. They are based on marketplace and client feedback, as well as information provided by firms, which can only be ranked if the market deems them worthy of consideration.

About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from startups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Murray, Trevi Communications, 9787500333, [email protected]

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig