Greenberg Traurig a Finalist in 3 Categories at The Lawyer Awards 2025

LONDON, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office has been shortlisted in three categories, including Best Client Service, Corporate Team of the Year, and Real Estate Team of the Year, at The Lawyer Awards 2025.

The Lawyer Awards are recognized as the premier platform for celebrating legal excellence in the UK, with winners selected by a distinguished panel of judges from The Bar, private practice, and in-house sectors, ensuring impartiality and expertise in honoring the industry's best, according to The Lawyer.

Greenberg Traurig earned recognition for its work in three matters:

Best Client Service: Supporting Immunefi, a leading Web3 bug bounty cybersecurity platform featuring the world's largest Web3 bug bounties and protecting US$190 billion in user funds, in developing and implementing a novel set of arbitration rules – the first administered arbitration scheme designed specifically for blockchain-based Web3 disputes. These rules allow for on-chain enforcement and party anonymity.

in user funds, in developing and implementing a novel set of arbitration rules – the first administered arbitration scheme designed specifically for blockchain-based Web3 disputes. These rules allow for on-chain enforcement and party anonymity. Corporate Team of the Year: Representing Harland & Wolff, the historic shipbuilder behind the construction of the Titanic, and its joint administrators in a pre-pack administration sale to Navantia UK. The government-backed rescue deal, valued at approximately £70 million, is expected to secure over 1,000 British jobs while strengthening the UK's defense, maritime, and clean energy industrial capabilities.

Real Estate of the Year: Advising Blackstone and its portfolio company QTS on the acquisition of a 250-acre site in Northumberland , paving the way for the potential development of a hyperscale data center campus.

The awards will take place on June 17 at London's JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel. Click here for more information.

