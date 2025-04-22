Greenberg Traurig Adds 2 Prominent Gaming Attorneys in Chicago and D.C.

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Gaming Practice with the addition of Ali Bartlett and Rajat R. Shah as shareholders.

CHICAGO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Gaming Practice with the addition of Ali Bartlett and Rajat R. Shah as shareholders. Bartlett will be based in Chicago, arriving from Bose McKinney & Evans LLP.

Shah will be based in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, joining from Harris Beach Murtha Cullina PLLC.

"We are strategically expanding our gaming practice with two exceptional attorneys who bring complementary strengths to our team," said Edward R. Winkofsky, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Gaming Practice. "Ali represents the next generation of leadership in the regulated gaming bar, with her strong regulatory practice and key working relationships with local, state, and federal government representatives in the Midwest. Rajat brings an entrepreneurial perspective to his established corporate, financial, and transactional practice, with deep relationships in banking and commercial and tribal gaming. Together, they significantly enhance our ability to serve clients across multiple jurisdictions and strengthen our position as a leading gaming practice nationally."

Bartlett focuses her practice on regulatory compliance, corporate, and licensing matters within the casino gaming and state lottery industries, as well as governmental affairs and public policy. Active in Indiana, Iowa, and Ohio, as well as Illinois, she also assists clients with election law matters including campaign finance and PAC compliance. She serves on committees for the International Masters of Gaming Law, the International Association of Gaming Advisors, and the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States. Starting her career in government, Bartlett previously served on the legislative staff at the Indiana General Assembly. She currently serves as the Indiana chair for the Republican National Lawyers Association. She received her J.D. from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law and her B.S. in psychology from Purdue University.

Shah brings more than 25 years of diverse legal and business leadership experience, providing strategic counsel on gaming and hospitality matters, bond offerings, mergers & acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and securities compliance. His executive experience includes leadership roles at Delaware North Companies and the Seneca Gaming Corporation, where he drove revenue growth through acquisitions and development projects. Shah also founded and led a multistate hospitality startup, raising $20 million in equity and managing celebrity-branded restaurant and retail operations, including on tribal-owned properties. Shah received his J.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Law and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Gettysburg College.

"Ali's regulatory insight and Rajat's strategic business acumen make for powerful additions to our platform," said Brian L. Duffy, CEO of Greenberg Traurig. "Their experience expands our ability to provide the kind of service our firm is known for – global reach with a local touch."

"The arrival of these two distinguished attorneys underscores Greenberg Traurig's commitment to strategically investing in talent across evolving industries," said Ernest LaMont Greer, co-president of Greenberg Traurig and chairman of the Washington, D.C., office. "The gaming sector is increasingly complex, and we are poised to continue solidifying our position as a leading firm in this space."

The Gaming Practice also added veteran lawyer Terrance M. Dunleavy last year. Dunleavy brought similarly deep experience. He previously served as the lead regulatory counsel to what would become Illinois' first "racino," as executive director and general counsel of the Illinois Racing Board, and as the first member of the Wisconsin Gaming Commission.

"We are thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig and leverage its robust global platform to deepen our client relationships," Bartlett and Shah said in a joint statement. "We have both worked extensively with Greenberg Traurig on a number of projects and are confident that our experience across the gaming industry will complement the firm's existing strengths. We look forward to using our expertise to help a variety of practices and regions across the firm."

