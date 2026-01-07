Greenberg Traurig Adds Bi-Coastal Litigation Team Aaron T. Winn and Natalie F. Bare

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has grown its Class Action Litigation, Labor & Employment, and Commercial Litigation practices with the addition of Shareholders Aaron T. Winn in San Diego and Natalie F. Bare in Philadelphia. Both join the firm from Duane Morris, LLP.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has grown its Class Action Litigation, Labor & Employment, and Commercial Litigation practices with the addition of Shareholders Aaron T. Winn in San Diego and Natalie F. Bare in Philadelphia. Both join the firm from Duane Morris, LLP.

"We welcome Aaron to the firm and Natalie back to the firm as we continue to strategically grow our capabilities with highly skilled litigators to comprehensively represent clients in virtually every jurisdiction across the United States. This ability provides companies we represent with a significant edge as they face increasingly complex class action litigation and employment matters in multiple states," said Brian L. Duffy, chief executive officer of Greenberg Traurig. "At the same time, we are uniquely positioned to help clients avoid litigation in multiple jurisdictions, given the depth and breadth of our specific knowledge of them."

Winn specializes in the defense of class action litigation. For more than two decades, he has defended clients across various industries from putative class claims involving unfair business practices, unfair competition, privacy claims, false advertising, violations of state and federal regulatory statutes, and virtually every type of employment-related class and collective claims. He has also successfully preserved clients' wins and overturned adverse decisions in federal and state appellate courts across the country.

"Aaron's vast experience representing many of the nation's largest companies in highly challenging class action litigation — particularly in the consumer retail, telecommunications, real estate, logistics, and staffing industries — is of great value to our team and clients in California and beyond," said Ellen M. Bronchetti, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's San Diego office."

"Joining Greenberg Traurig is an exceptional opportunity for me to serve clients at the highest level, particularly due to the firm's substantial platform of legal talent locally, nationally, and globally," Winn said. "This advantage pairs perfectly with my holistic approach to advocacy that focuses on finding expedient solutions to complex matters — from compliance counsel aimed at keeping clients out of the courtroom to vigorous representation in the courtroom if required."

Bare has more than 15 years of experience representing some of the nation's largest employers in complex wage and hour class and collective action litigation. She assists companies with wage and hour compliance as well, and provides comprehensive wage and hour audits, risk assessments, remediation plans, and implementation counsel, including in the areas of employee classifications; non-employee status; payroll records and pay practices; and timekeeping practices and policies. Her key services also include drafting timekeeping and pay policies and procedures, training human resources and managers on wage and hour policies, preparing for and responding to Department of Labor investigations, responding to internal wage complaints and pre-suit wage and hour demand letters, and defending individual and complex wage and hour lawsuits. She previously practiced at Greenberg Traurig as an associate.

"Natalie brings a depth of experience in labor and employment matters, including wage and hour, class actions, and collective actions. We are excited to have her back with us," said Paul R. McIntyre, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office. "As employers face potential challenges in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and across the country regarding wage and hour compliance and related matters, we are well prepared to assist them."

"Providing clients with the tremendous legal talent and resources that Greenberg Traurig's wide-ranging platform offers is game-changing in my ability to serve them," Bare said. "I look forward to collaborating with teams across the United States as we offer companies of all sizes the benefit of our collective years of experience in class action defense representation and wage and hour compliance counseling."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Leslie Kraft Burke, Greenberg Traurig, 954.468.1770, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig