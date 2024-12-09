Greenberg Traurig Adds Bryan Harrison as IP Litigation Associate in Boston

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Bryan Harrison to its Boston Office as an associate in the firm's Intellectual Property (IP) Litigation Practice.

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Bryan Harrison to its Boston Office as an associate in the firm's Intellectual Property (IP) Litigation Practice.

Harrison focuses his practice on trade secret, patent, and other intellectual property disputes. He also handles general commercial litigation matters, including contract disputes, franchise disputes, payor-payee conflicts, and post-sale breach of warranty issues. Harrison can manage all litigation phases, including drafting complaints, conducting and defending depositions, managing e-discovery, and conducting trial and post-trial briefings. He offers deep experience in federal and state courts, as well as in arbitration across the country and internationally. Harrison represents both plaintiffs and defendants.

Harrison obtained his J.D. from Boston College Law School and his B.S. from Bates College. He was named to the Massachusetts Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" list from 2019-2024, and to the Best Lawyers "One to Watch" list for Intellectual Property Litigation from 2024-2025.

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, Information Technology, and Trademark Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2025 "Best Law Firms. In the 2024 report, Greenberg Traurig was named Law Firm of the Year for Information Technology Law. In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms." The BTI Consulting Group named Greenberg Traurig's IP Litigation Practice a 'Litigation Standout' in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2024: Navigating Litigation Spending in the New Unpredictable World."

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Murray, Trevi Communications, Inc., 978.750.0333, [email protected], https://trevicomm.com/

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP