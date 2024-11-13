Greenberg Traurig Adds Capital Markets Shareholder Fritz Ernemann in London

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its global Capital Markets capabilities with the addition of Fritz Ernemann as a shareholder in London. Ernemann, who joins from Latham & Watkins where he was a partner, is the London office's ninth new shareholder this year.

Qualified in New York and a registered foreign lawyer in England and Wales, Ernemann focuses his practice on international capital markets transactions and securities regulation. His clients include investment banks, private equity firms, and corporations in public and private offerings of debt and equity securities, acquisition financings, and liability management transactions, with a particular emphasis on issuances of high yield debt securities. He is also experienced in advising publicly listed companies in relation to ongoing reporting obligations and general corporate matters.

Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said, "As we continue to strategically build in London, across our 48 offices in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, and around the globe, as one unified firm, without mergers or vereins which are so unsettling to firm cultures and collaboration, Fritz could not arrive at a more opportune time. With trillions being invested in private capital, and creativity in all kinds of transactions and situations being the order of the day, his excellence and ambitions fit so well with a number of our focused growth areas, particularly our capital markets, leveraged finance, high yield, M&A, restructuring and special situations, and private capital capabilities. The opportunities afforded by our expansive global platform and our ambitious growth strategies, fuelled by our uniquely empowering, entrepreneurial, and cohesive culture, help us to continue to attract top talent in London and all of our key U.S. and international legal hubs."

"Fritz is an ideal addition to our excellent London Capital Markets Practice," said Fiona Adams, London managing shareholder and co-chair of the Global Corporate Practice. "His knowledge and experience across such a range of capital markets matters, spanning the financial institutions sector and other key industries, significantly enhances our offering for clients in London, the United States, and around the globe."

Ernemann added, "With substantial growth in London and a vast geographic network, Greenberg Traurig offers a unique cross-selling opportunity across finance, capital markets, M&A, special situations, and private credit, among other areas. With nearly 15 years of experience within these disciplines, advising investment banks, private equity firms, corporates, creditors, and public companies throughout London and abroad, I am equally uniquely positioned to bring my experience, clients, and knowledge to the firm. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues to further cement and develop our capabilities in these practice areas."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

