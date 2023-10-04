Greenberg Traurig Adds Courtney York to Corporate Practice in Dallas Office as Firm Celebrates 20 Years in Texas

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its expansion in Texas with the addition of Courtney York as a Corporate Practice shareholder in its Dallas office.

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its expansion in Texas with the addition of Courtney York as a Corporate Practice shareholder in its Dallas office. Nationally recognized by Chambers USA Guide to America in the Technology: Corporate & Commercial category, York handles multimillion to billion dollar matters. She was previously with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

With more than two decades of experience, York has built a reputation representing clients in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) industries on a broad range of corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity securities investments and offerings, joint ventures, spinoffs, securities compliance, and corporate governance, as well as development, licensing and production agreements, and other complex commercial transactions involving technology and content.

"For twenty years, we have been committed to the great state of Texas and its people. Our long-standing presence and success in the market has stemmed from the exceptional legal services provided by our teams in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. With the strategic addition of Courtney, Greenberg Traurig will further enhance our presence in Texas while adding depth to the corporate practice by providing top-tier global transactional technology experience coupled with the ability to seamlessly work across multiple industries. It's an honor to welcome such a highly regarded attorney to the firm, as she encompasses the same core qualities that we hold close, such as a commitment to excellence, dedication to clients, and passion for the legal community," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman.

York's experience also includes counseling clients in the areas of software/software as a service, hardware, content, virtual reality/extended reality, internet of things/connected devices, big data, artificial intelligence, blockchain/digital assets, FinTech, and InsurTech in connection with various transactional matters.

"Courtney's transactional experience, stellar reputation, and extraordinary skills as an exceptional corporate attorney are well known by her clients and those with whom she has worked. She is a perfect fit for our team in Dallas and for the Corporate Practice as a whole," said Demetrius G. McDaniel, Greenberg Traurig senior vice president. "Courtney is an important part of our growth here in Texas. As Greenberg Traurig celebrates our 20th year in Texas, she will serve as a valuable asset for clients and colleagues firmwide."

"I am thoroughly impressed by the extensive reach of Greenberg Traurig's global platform— particularly in the technology and media space— and the caliber of its attorneys," York said. "The firm is uniquely positioned to assist clients with their needs and is consistently evolving to better meet market demand. I look forward to being part of the firm's renowned Corporate Practice, collaborating with colleagues, and utilizing its robust platform to extend my practice offerings and better meet the needs of clients."

York's clients include a global telecommunication company, software and data analytics provider, American media conglomerate, major technology service company, and more. York earned her J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 600 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 160 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

