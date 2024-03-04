Greenberg Traurig Adds Cross-Border Data Privacy Ace Liz Harding in Denver

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice with the addition of Elizabeth (Liz) Harding as shareholder, based in the Denver office.

DENVER, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice with the addition of Elizabeth (Liz) Harding as shareholder, based in the Denver office.

Harding helps clients protect and responsibly commercialize their data assets. She is licensed to practice in Colorado and the United Kingdom and focuses her cross-border practice on advising organizations on their enterprise-wide privacy compliance obligations, with a focus on advising U.S. companies on their European and UK obligations, and British companies on their U.S. privacy compliance obligations. Harding's work also rests at the intersection of data privacy and Artificial Intelligence (AI); the European Union Parliament is expected to pass a risk-based AI framework soon.

"With the strategic addition of Liz to the firm's bench, we can offer clients sophisticated legal counsel as they contend with increased European enforcement activity and multiple new EU data privacy laws expected later this year," said Dr. Viola Bensinger and Gretchen A. Ramos, global co-chairs of the firm's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice, and David A. Zetoony, co-chair of the firm's U.S. Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, in a joint statement. "We have a truly global firm with attorneys who collaborate across continents to meet the needs of our clients."

An additional facet of Harding's practice is her work in the media industry, where she assists clients on transactional and operational matters relating to their advertising and media sales business. Prior to Greenberg Traurig, Harding was a shareholder at Polsinelli, LLP.

"We have one of the largest, if not the largest, data privacy practices in Colorado," said Naomi G. Beer, co-managing shareholder of the Denver office and co-chair of the firm's global Labor & Employment Practice. "With shifting trends across Europe and the United States, and increased scrutiny surrounding GDPR and CCPA compliance, Liz gives us a further reach into the EU by joining a dynamic team of attorneys who are working on complex regulatory matters every day."

"Greenberg Traurig has great depth in its bench of data privacy and technology transaction attorneys. I'm looking forward to working with them on advising our multinational clients on their international privacy obligations while bridging the gap between U.S. and U.K. privacy regulations," Harding said.

About Greenberg Traurig's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice is composed of a multidisciplinary group of attorneys and professionals located throughout the world. GT's team of dedicated data protection attorneys have experience working hand in hand with organizations of all sizes to develop practical strategies and provide strategic advice on virtually all aspects of data protection including GDPR, CCPA, VCDPA, CPA, CTDPA, UCPA and other compliance issues; data use, transfer and licensing issues; data breaches and regulatory investigations; and defending against privacy-related class actions. GT's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice is ranked in Band 1 by Chambers & Partners for USA – Nationwide Privacy & Data Security: Highly Regarded Legal Rankings. In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2024 "Best Law Firms."

About Greenberg Traurig's Denver Office: Greenberg Traurig's Denver team offers clients a business-minded perspective into legal issues as well as a strategic gateway for Denver businesses to operate in today's global marketplace. The Denver team's core practice areas include American Indian Law, appellate litigation, commercial litigation, compensation and benefits, commercial litigation, corporate transactions, data privacy, employment litigation, energy and natural resources, environmental compliance and litigation, federal regulatory and administrative law, financial services litigation, healthcare and FDA law, intellectual property and technology, land use and zoning, mergers and acquisitions, public finance, real estate, securities law, tax and water law.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

