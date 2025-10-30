Greenberg Traurig Adds Distinguished Entertainment Attorney Sean Monroe as a Shareholder in Los Angeles

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Entertainment & Media Practice with the addition of veteran attorney Sean Monroe. Monroe joins Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder in the Los Angeles office, coming from Paul Hastings.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Entertainment & Media Practice with the addition of veteran attorney Sean Monroe. Monroe joins Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder in the Los Angeles office, coming from Paul Hastings.

"Sean has earned his reputation as one of the industry's most respected lawyers. He brings a broad range of experience spanning every aspect of the business, skillfully representing major entities through defining transactions," said Daniel H. Black, vice chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Entertainment & Media Practice and chair of the West Coast Entertainment & Media Practice.

"Sean's addition to our practice represents another step forward for a group that has established itself as an industry leader. We look forward to working alongside Sean to continue helping our clients navigate today's entertainment and media marketplace," added Bobby Rosenbloum, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Entertainment & Media Practice.

Monroe advises prominent media, entertainment, and sports companies, investors, and executives on mergers and acquisitions, new company formations and financings, joint ventures, private equity transactions, corporate financings, and other transformative matters affecting their businesses. He regularly guides clients through film financings, television business acquisitions and investments, digital and new media venture formations, and licensing matters.

Beyond the entertainment space, Monroe advises owners and investors across various industries, including financial services, private equity and venture capital, fashion and retail, ad-tech and other technology businesses through investments, financings, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and more. Monroe regularly advises startups and emerging companies on early-stage financing transactions as well as strategic investors regarding their corporate venture capital investments in various industries, including artificial intelligence.

"I'm thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig and its multidisciplinary, global Entertainment & Media team," said Monroe. "I've long admired Dan's leadership and the group's innovative approach to its work on behalf of some of the most exciting players in the space. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to help our clients navigate important transactions and achieve their creative and business goals."

Monroe has been featured on various power lists by legal and entertainment outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter's Power Lawyers, Variety's Legal Impact and Dealmakers, and Legal 500 United States' Media & Entertainment and M&A lists. Monroe received his J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley and his B.A. from Georgetown University. Monroe has also served the community as a board member and volunteer on several prominent Los Angeles nonprofit organizations.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Sanders, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 678 553 2225, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP