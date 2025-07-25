Greenberg Traurig Adds Executive Compensation Shareholder Fishel Schreiber in New York

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added executive compensation lawyer Fishel Schreiber as a shareholder in its Corporate Practice.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added executive compensation lawyer Fishel Schreiber as a shareholder in its Corporate Practice. Based in New York, Schreiber joins from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Schreiber has extensive experience handling a wide range of executive compensation matters in mergers and acquisitions transactions, with a particular focus on private equity transactions.

"We have made significant progress in building our Private Equity Practice at the firm. We know that being among the best requires intense and sophisticated execution, not only in the corporate practice areas, but also in the various support practices that are implicated in private equity transactions. We are pleased to welcome Fishel to the firm, whose knowledge and experience in executive compensation matters, particularly in the context of private equity transactions, further enhances our ability to provide clients with the strategic, business-minded counsel they expect from Greenberg Traurig," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig.

"Fishel brings extensive experience advising clients on the full scope of executive compensation matters that arise in private equity transactions," Global Corporate Practice Co-Chair Ejim Peter Achi and New York Corporate Practice Co-Chair Richard C. Kim said in a joint statement.

Schreiber regularly advises private equity sponsors and private companies across multiple industries on a range of matters including structuring and implementing management equity and cash-based incentive plans and negotiating employment and separation agreements. His counsel includes consideration of the full scope of issues that can impact executive compensation, including applicable tax and securities laws, corporate governance considerations, and disclosure implications.

"I'm excited to join Greenberg Traurig and to work alongside its highly regarded private equity team," Schreiber said. "The firm's commitment to growth in these practice areas along with the team of business minded, collaborative attorneys who already call Greenberg Traurig home makes it an ideal platform for someone with my specific skillset."

